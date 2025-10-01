Gov Fubara Dissolves State Pensions Board

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

This decision marks the first major administrative action by the Fubara-led government following the recent lifting of the six-month state of emergency in the state.

The dissolution was announced on Friday in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown. According to the directive, the board’s responsibilities will be immediately transferred and handled by the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State

Members of the defunct board have been instructed to swiftly hand over all official properties and assets to the Director of Administration in the pensions office.

The statement confirmed that Governor Fubara intends to constitute a new board to oversee pension matters in the state in due course.

The Pensions Board was one of the state bodies not reconstituted during the tenure of the immediate past emergency rule administration, making its dissolution a significant step by Governor Fubara to assert his administration’s control and implement its strategic vision for state finances and personnel welfare. The move signals the start of a renewed focus on accountability and efficiency in managing retirees’ benefits.