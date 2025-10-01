Iconic Narrator And Business Storyteller Philip Humm And Kellogg Professor Endorse “Leading In A Storm”

The conversation around leadership in times of uncertainty receives strong support from Philipp Humm – the author of Story Telling for Business; The StorySelling Method: Master The Art of Storytelling to Build Trust, Stand Out, and Boost Sales; and Public Speaking with Confidence, and former executive at global technology companies, as well as Prof. Andrew Sykes, a professor at the Kellogg School of Management and the CEO and Founder of Habits at Work, commend Dr Dakuku Peterside’s latest work, “Leading in a Storm.”

Their endorsements underscore the book as an essential guide for leaders navigating real turbulence—appropriate for boardrooms, cabinet meetings, and high-pressure operational environments that require quick decisions based on incomplete information.

Philip Humm states, “Navigate chaos with confidence. This leadership guide provides powerful insights, stories, and tools for leaders to adapt, think creatively, and lead effectively during unpredictable times.”

Prof. Andrew Sykes supports this assertion, adding, “Leading is challenging even in the best circumstances.

Leading during chaos demands a completely different skill set: a clear mind and a process for steering your team and your organisation toward calmer waters.

This book offers perfect guidance, complete with anecdotes and stories illustrating its points. Given that we frequently transition from one crisis to another, this book is essential reading for the modern leader.”

“Leading in a Storm” serves as a practical roadmap through chaos, teaching leaders how to quickly interpret context, manage complexity, and communicate calmly and credibly when the stakes are high.

The book does not idealise crises but equips leaders to balance speed with sound judgment, principles with pragmatism, and urgency with disciplined learning.

Sykes and Humm highlight its unique blend of clarity and practical frameworks that can be implemented immediately, a language that resonates across sectors, and a leadership rhythm that maintains team alignment and confidence under pressure.

Building on the success of Dr Peterside’s earlier bestseller, “Strategic Turnaround: Story of a Government Agency,” this new book distils years of experience in public administration and transformation into key competencies for times of crisis.

It provides a playbook for leaders to convert confusion into priorities, turn meetings into actionable outcomes, and transform uncertainty into forward momentum—granting a sense of control and direction amid turbulent times.

Dr Peterside comments, “I wrote this as a practical companion for leaders who must perform even when the path isn’t clear. The goal is straightforward: to help people act with clarity, mobilise teams with purpose, and deliver results amid the storm.”