Rivers Women Rejoice Over Gov Fubara, State Assembly’s Return

Rivers women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, have declared a glorious new dawn in the State following the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the State House of Assembly after a six-month suspension.

The women, clad in green attire, gathered at the Ecumenical Center, Port Harcourt on Thursday, September 25, 2025 to thank God and to celebrate the restoration of peace and democracy in the State.

They later took to the streets of Port Harcourt to symbolically show their joy over the lifting of emergency rule from the State by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, the women noted that they were elated by the restoration and the reinstatement of the democratically elected institutions in the State.

They emphasised that marching the streets is to further express their collective gratitude not just to the President and leaders who worked for the lifting of the state of emergency and the reinstatement of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, but to also show their appreciation to the entire Rivers people who supported them during the six months of emergency rule.

The women declared God’s covenant of rest on all sides for Rivers State, stressing that it will be a rest not only from battles, fears, and struggles, but above all, they trust that God will continue to guide the affairs of the State.

They reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining an altar of prayer for deepening of genuine reconciliation and the advancement of peace and prosperity in the state and the nation. The thanksgiving march, which drew women from across the 23 local government areas, was marked by chants of hope, love, unity, and renewal, declaring that the state has entered a glorious new dawn that would make it flourish again with peace, progress, and great possibilities. Indeed, it is a peaceful Rivers State again!