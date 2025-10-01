Dr. Mrs Sienye Lulu-Briggs Hosts Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu in Historic Royal Visit

By Ken Asinobi

…Reflects on Darkest Times and Lifesaving Support

Renowned philanthropist and Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, High Chief (Dr) Mrs Sienye Lulu-Briggs on Saturday played host to top ranking Kogi State first class King, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu at her residence in Port Harcourt and recounted the lifesaving alliance that helped her overcome severe adversity.

Welcoming Yakubu, who is the Ejeh of Ankpa Agagwu in Igala kingdom, Mrs. Lulu-Briggs, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who joined the occasion, describing the august visitor as ‘a friend who became like a brother’.

She opened up about a difficult chapter in her life filled with “so much darkness,” during which only a few stood steadfastly by her side.

Mrs. Lulu-Briggs credited the Ejeh’s unwavering support and invaluable connections as critical to her survival, preventing potentially fatal outcomes.

Despite enduring deep personal pain, Mrs. Lulu-Briggs continued her foundation’s vital work to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching communities in Kano and Kogi states.

She gave thanks to God and praised the faithful allies whose support has been essential to her resilience and current success, assuring her guests that these achievements are just the beginning of a greater future.

In response, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu expressed profound appreciation for the warm and elaborate reception, surpassing his initial expectation of a private visit.

He recounted how Mrs. Lulu-Briggs’s encouragement helped him navigate past crises and described his own initial reluctance to assume kingship — valuing freedom and simplicity but ultimately accepting his role as divinely ordained for his people’s benefit.

Approaching four years as Ejeh, he attributed his gradual progress to divine guidance and lauded Mrs. Lulu-Briggs’s consistent support.

Highlighting her contributions during challenging times, especially her generous provision of relief supplies during lock downs, he explained the significance of bestowing upon her the prestigious Iya amana title, reserved for a trusted mother of the kingdom.

He praised her selflessness and close collaboration with the traditional council.

The Ejeh also called for special prayers honoring the late sage and husband of Mrs. Lulu-Briggs, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, recognizing his impactful legacy at the highest government levels.

He pledged continued partnership and support, expressing a deep sense of belonging and gratitude for the hospitality extended to him.

The royal delegation included his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Musa Danbaba, Alhaji Muhammad Alfa, and other close associates.

Prominent members of the Kalabari Council of Chiefs and other dignitaries were also present, underscoring the event’s significance and the strong bonds between traditional leadership and community champions like Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

Highlight of the event was traditional cultural dance as well as musical rendition by the Chapel of God International Worship Center.