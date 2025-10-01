Accolade, Encomiums On O.B. Lulu-Briggs By RSG

The Rivers State Government has commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its humanitarian services, particularly the provision of free medical care to the underprivileged in Rivers State and beyond.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, gave the commendation at the official opening of the Foundation’s 44th Free Medical Mission, organised in partnership with the Dr. Henry Wordu Foundation at Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Fubara pledged the government’s commitment to partner with the Foundation in making healthcare more accessible and affordable to Rivers people.

He said good health remained transformational, as it enables citizens to be productive, pursue their aspirations, and contribute meaningfully to development.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to bridging the healthcare gap for underserved populations.

“When sickness comes, it does not ask if you are rich or poor. It strikes, and too often in our communities, the difference between life and death is the affordability of care,” she said.

She explained that since inception in 2005, the Foundation has provided free medical services to more than 190,000 people across Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

“Our Free Medical Missions have brought healing, dignity and hope to those who might otherwise be forgotten.

They are not a substitute for systemic reform but a vital complement to ongoing efforts, showing what is possible when compassion and collaboration come together,” she added.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs also decried the underutilisation of many primary healthcare centres across the country and proposed that the Foundation be allowed to help manage such facilities in partnership with government.

“With our experience and resources, we can keep them open, staffed and functional all year round, so that every Nigerian can walk into a nearby health centre and receive quality care every day,” she noted.

The current medical mission, which commenced on September 22, will end on September 25.

Beneficiaries who underwent surgeries during the programme shared testimonies of restored health, expressing gratitude to the Foundation for giving them a new lease on life.

The event was attended by representatives of the Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu. Also present were the Chairman of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Dawari George, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.

Co-sponsor of the medical mission, Chief Dr. Henry Wordu, pledged sustained collaboration with the Foundation, describing the partnership as a model of community-driven healthcare.

Marking its 20th year of service, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation reiterated its resolve to continue providing life-saving interventions to vulnerable communities.

As the early showers that greeted the day wound down, one truth lingered: in a country where healthcare remains uncertain for many, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation stands as both a lifeline and a reminder of what is still possible.