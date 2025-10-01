PA GOKANA SUPREME YOUTH COUNCIL PLEDGES UNRESERVED SUPPORT FOR OGONI DIALOGUE PROCESS

…Expresses Gratitude To President Tinubu On Conferment Of Posthumous National Honours On Ogoni Four Heroes

…Cautions Crisis Enterpreneurss

Pa Gokana Supreme Youth Council, the apex socio-cultural youth group in Gokana LGA wishes to express our profound gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for keeping his promise to ensure genuine reconciliation and to address past injustices against the people of Ogoni.

This steadfast commitment marks a crucial step toward the resumption of oil and gas production activities in Ogoniland, and we commend the administration for demonstrating political will in this regard.

We are particularly grateful on the conferment of Posthumous National Honours on Ogoni Four heroes.

(1) Chief Edward Nna Kobani

(2) Chief Albert Tombari Badey

(3) Chief Samuel Orage

(4) Chief Theophilus Orage

The president had, on 12th June, conferred national honours on the ogoni Nine during Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

The latest conferment of the national honours completes the circle, affirming that their sacrifices and the injustices faced by Ogoni will not be forgotten.

It stands as a powerful reminder that justice and national healing are possible when leadership acts with courage and foresight.

With the considerable progress being recorded on the ongoing confidence-building measures, the Pa Gokana Supreme Youth Council strongly believes that the present government is showing genuine interest in addressing the long-standing injustices against Ogoni.

We affirm our commitment to support the Ogoni Dialogue process and to work toward the resumption of oil and gas production activities in a manner that is sustainable, transparent, and beneficial to all stakeholders — especially the people of Gokana and the Ogoni at large.

We salute the leadership of the National Security Adviser (NSA), in steering the dialogue process and strongly condemn the rantings of some unscrupulous crisis entrepreneurs who have no tangible stake in Ogoni and who seek to misrepresent the collective stance of our people for personal gains.

The youths and people of Gokana, who not only host the bulk of Ogoni oil and gas deposits, but paid most of the sacrifices in the course of the Ogoni struggle stand in firm solidarity with this dialogue process that demonstrably prioritises genuine reconciliation, accountability, and development for Ogoni and the federal government.

These crisis merchants are strongly advised to leave Gokana out of their attempts at benefits capture.

As the bulwark of Ogoni’s interests, the youths of Gokana emphasise that our people are in support of the resumption of oil and gas activities especially as it promises to be coupled with genuine community development, environmental remediation, fair benefit-sharing, and opportunities for local capacity building.

We remain dedicated to ensuring that these outcomes are realised for the benefit of our people and Nigeria as a whole, and we will continue to engage constructively to advance the Ogoni Dialogue process toward a sustainable and equitable resumption of oil and gas production.

Signed

Mene Hon Kpakol Aleema Kpakol – National Co-ordinator

Mene Barisi Kaabee – Deputy National Coordinator

Comrade Philips Douglas Barikura – General Secretary

Mene Nsege Kpobari – Board of Trustees Chairman

Hon John Kpalap – BOT Member‎