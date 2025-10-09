Permanent Secretaries Given Marching Order In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service to be professional in their decisions and conducts.

The governor gave the charge at the swearing-in of the newly appointed permanent secretary, Mr. Austin Ezekiel Hart in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Gov. Fubara noted that it is proper to always do the right thing so that posterity will judge them right, adding that he will never encourage anyone to circumvent the rules but ensure that they give the right guidance to every administration.

“You as the new Permanent Secretary, I don’t want to tell any story about you. But I am sure many of you know that he stood his ground as a professional, knowing that it is the right thing.”

He commended the new permanent secretary and urged him to prove to everyone that he took the right steps when he did and always defend his superior especially by guiding them right. The governor subsequently directed the Head of Service, Dr. Mrs. Inyingi Brown to immediately post the new permanent secretary and ensure that the process of handover is concluded before 6pm.