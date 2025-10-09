Gov. Fubara Sacks Some Cabinet Members

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has dissolved his cabinet, relieving all commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgment of their appointments with immediate effect.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by Nelson Chukwudi, chief press secretary to the governor.

Chukwudi said Fubara held a private valedictory session with members of his cabinet at the government house in Port Harcourt.

The session also formed part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

Fubara was said to have appreciated the commissioners for their contributions to the growth and development of Rivers over the past two years.

He also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Bola Tinubu in building a peaceful and prosperous nation. The governor restated his commitment to serve the people of the state with renewed vigour, while thanking citizens for their support.