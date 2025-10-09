Yakubu Bows Out As INEC Chair, Hands Over To Agbamuche

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has bowed out as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yakubu, who was appointed in 2015, spent two terms of five years each, in office.

On Tuesday, he handed over to May Agbamuche, a National Commissioner of the commission in acting capacity.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to name a new chairman for the electoral agency, any moment from now.

Appointment of a new INEC Chairman is expected to be one of the main issues to be discussed at the forthcoming Council of State meeting slated for later this week.

Meanwhile, registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have proposed the establishment of an independent body to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its National Commissioners, and Secretary to ensure neutrality and strengthen Nigeria’s electoral integrity.

The proposal was made by IPAC National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, during a consultative meeting between leaders of political parties and the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review held at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Abuja, on Monday.

Dantalle, who was represented by his deputy, Dipo Olayoku, said the current system where the President appoints the INEC Chairman and other key officials compromises the commission’s independence and fuels public distrust.

“To promote the independence of INEC, the power to appoint the Chairman, Secretary and National Commissioners should be removed from the executive.

“Instead, an Independent Appointment Committee (IAC) should be established, composed of representatives from all registered political parties, civil society organisations, the National Judicial Council, and a committee of the National Assembly drawn from both the majority and minority caucuses,” he said. He said such an arrangement would ensure inclusivity, transparency, and credibility in the process of appointing the leadership of the nation’s electoral umpire.