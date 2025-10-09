RSU MACOSA 2011 Class Visits Injured Member

By Ken Asinobi

….Congratulates Profs Zebb-Opibi, Richard Amadi On Elevation

In a rare demonstration of camaraderie, members of the Mass Communication Students Association (MACOSA), set of 2011 at the Rivers State University (RSU), on Sunday visited their fellow member, Joy Affia, who was recently hospitalized due to an accident that fractured her ankle.

The visit, led by the chairman of the group, Mr. Chris Adanga Aniebet was aimed to offer support and encouragement during her recovery.

In his remarks, Aniebet expressed heartfelt solidarity, stating, “Joy, we are all here to remind you that you are not alone in this journey. Your strength and spirit have always inspired us, and we believe this challenge will only make you stronger.

“The entire MACOSA family stands by you, cheering you on every step of the way. We look forward to seeing you back on your feet, stronger than ever.”

He also seized the moment to commend Rivers State University for maintaining its high academic standards over the years.

“RSU continues to stand tall as a beacon of excellence, and we are proud to be products of this great institution,” he said.

The chairman further hailed the recent appointments of Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi as the new Vice Chancellor and Professor Richard Amadi as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), describing them as visionary leaders who will steer the university to even greater heights.

In response, a grateful Affia smiled warmly and said, “Thank you so much, Chris, and everyone for coming. Your presence means the world to me in this difficult time.

“Knowing I have such a supportive family makes the pain easier to bear. I’m determined to recover fully and return to doing what I love with all of you.” The reunion underscored the enduring bonds formed at RSU and the unwavering spirit of the MACOSA set of 2011.