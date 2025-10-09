KENPOLY Lecturers Demand Urgent Reforms In Education Sector

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Teachers’ Day 2025, two respected Rivers-based educationists have called on the government to take urgent steps to reform the education sector, describing teachers as the “true backbone of national development.” They urged authorities at all levels to improve the welfare of teachers, strengthen education infrastructure, and ensure that schools are adequately funded to meet modern learning standards.

Speaking with National Network Newspapers correspondent in Bori on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, the scholars reflected on the theme of this year’s global celebration — “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

The theme, they said, resonates strongly with Nigeria’s reality, where teachers continue to work under harsh conditions despite their enormous contributions to nation-building.

Dr. MacFubara Minafuro S., a Principal Lecturer in the Department of Insurance at Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, described the current state of education in Nigeria as “disturbing and deeply worrisome,” warning that if nothing is done urgently, the system may continue to fail generations of young Nigerians.

He said the sector is crippled by insufficient funding, poor remuneration, outdated facilities, and low morale among teachers, especially in public institutions.

“The current state of education in Nigeria is disturbing,” Dr. MacFubara said. “Many teachers across the country struggle with overcrowded classrooms, poor infrastructure, and a lack of modern teaching tools.

Despite this, they remain resilient because they know their role is crucial in shaping the nation’s future.”

The lecturer stressed that teachers continue to bear the burden of holding the system together, often sacrificing personal comfort to ensure that students learn.

He called for increased investment in teacher training, welfare, and research, alongside consistent educational policies that promote innovation and sustainability. “Teachers must be valued, empowered, and celebrated,” he emphasized. “If Nigeria truly desires national progress, education must be treated as a top priority — not a political slogan.”

Dr. MacFubara further urged the government to strengthen technical and vocational education, particularly in polytechnics, where students acquire skills that can drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial development.

“The products of our technological schools should be showcased to the world,” he added. “That is how we can build an economy anchored on knowledge, skill, and creativity.”

Also speaking, Dr. Lenu Wege, a Principal Lecturer at the same institution and visiting scholar at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, expressed deep concern over the poor learning conditions in many Nigerian schools.

He painted a grim picture of children learning under trees, in dilapidated buildings, and in overcrowded classrooms without basic furniture, laboratories, or teaching aids.

“It is heartbreaking to see children learning in such harsh conditions,” Dr. Wege lamented. “Most governments have failed to provide the kind of environment every child deserves. But in all, I still see hope in the eyes of these abandoned children.”

Dr. Wege said his passion for teaching is rooted in his personal experiences as a child who grew up under hardship and poverty. “I went to school once without uniform and shoes,” he recalled softly.

“There were days I fainted in class because of hunger. That is why I understand what today’s students are going through. Education gave me a voice, and I believe it remains the strongest weapon to fight poverty.”

He identified key challenges confronting Nigerian teachers — low morale, brain drain, poor infrastructure, and inadequate remuneration — noting that these factors contribute to the declining quality of education and frequent teacher absenteeism.

“When teachers are not motivated, the system suffers,” he said. “We lose dedicated minds to other professions or to countries where their efforts are valued.”

Both lecturers called for urgent government action to address the long-standing neglect of the education sector.

They urged authorities to involve teachers in policy formulation, increase salaries and pay them promptly, and invest in smart education technologies that can make learning more engaging and effective.

They also advocated promotion based on merit, capacity building through workshops and mentorship, and continuous recognition of teachers’ contributions to national growth.

“Teaching is not just a profession; it is a calling,” Dr. Wege said. “When a teacher stands before students, he shapes the destiny of a nation. We cannot continue to ignore those who build our future.” Dr. MacFubara added that governments must see education not merely as a social service but as the foundation of national security, economic growth, and innovation.

“Every developed nation you see today invested heavily in education,” he stated. “Until we do the same, we will continue to produce graduates without the skills to compete in a global economy.”

Despite the many obstacles, both lecturers expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s education system. They said the resilience, creativity, and dedication of Nigerian teachers remain the nation’s greatest asset. “Our teachers are overworked, underpaid, and often forgotten,” Dr. MacFubara concluded. “Yet, they show up every day to light the path for others. That is the spirit of a true nation builder.”