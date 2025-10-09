Pension Board Not Destroyed – Inyingi Brown

The Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi S. I. Brown, has dismissed widespread speculations that the Rivers State Pension Board and the Audit Department for Pensions were affected by the fire that engulfed parts of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

Dr. Brown made the clarification on Tuesday morning while leading journalists on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected sections of the secretariat, including the Pension Board and nearby offices.

She explained that the fire, which occurred around 4:00 p.m., was promptly contained through the combined efforts of the Rivers State Fire Service, the Renaissance Fire Service, and military fire units, thereby preventing what could have been a major disaster.

She said the swift intervention of the fire services helped contain the situation and stopped the flames from spreading to other parts of the administrative complex.

Dr. Brown stated that upon receiving a distress call around 4 p.m. on Monday, she immediately contacted the State Fire Service and other partner agencies, including the Renaissance and military fire services. According to her, their prompt response ensured that the inferno was quickly brought under control before it could spread to other wings of the secretariat.

The Head of Service noted that the affected areas were limited to offices occupied by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department and a few adjoining rooms. She said that although smoke affected some offices, there was no major structural damage and no vital documents were lost.

She explained that furniture and files in the affected offices were still intact, adding that the smoke only caused minor stains on walls and ceilings.

Dr. Brown also took time to dispel rumours circulating on social media that the fire was targeted at pension offices or that sensitive records had been destroyed. She emphasized that the Pension Board and the Audit Department for Pensions were never affected by the fire, adding that journalists who toured the site with her could confirm that the offices were fully intact.

She described such reports as false and misleading and warned members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information capable of creating panic or discrediting government agencies.

Dr. Brown further described the Rivers State Secretariat as a heritage institution that houses critical government ministries and departments, noting that every section of the complex is essential to the smooth functioning of the civil service.

She said the quick and coordinated response by fire officers was a testament to the level of preparedness of the emergency services, commending their professionalism and bravery.

According to her, the combined efforts of the state fire service, the Renaissance fire team, and the military units helped avert what could have become a catastrophic event. She expressed gratitude to all those who responded swiftly to the distress call and worked tirelessly until the flames were extinguished.

Dr. Brown disclosed that a technical team has been directed to assess the level of damage and begin immediate rehabilitation of affected areas to restore normal operations. She said the Works and Maintenance Department of the state civil service had been mandated to conduct a thorough inspection and recommend the necessary repairs.

She added that her office is also reviewing internal safety protocols within the secretariat to strengthen fire prevention and emergency response systems across all ministries and departments.

Dr. Brown assured civil servants and members of the public that government operations would continue unhindered, as no core ministry or vital department was shut down as a result of the incident. She stressed that every office within the secretariat plays a vital role in service delivery and that normal activities had already resumed.

She said the state government expects the ongoing investigation to uncover the exact cause of the fire and guide future preventive measures to safeguard government property.

Dr. Brown emphasized that investigations were already underway to determine what triggered the outbreak, adding that the administration would ensure strict compliance with safety standards once the findings are made public.

Meanwhile, security operatives and fire officials were seen patrolling the premises on Tuesday to maintain order and prevent unauthorized access to the affected wing. Civil servants resumed duties early in the morning, with many expressing relief that the damage was minimal and that no government records were lost. The Rivers State Secretariat, located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, serves as the administrative hub of the state government and houses several key ministries, departments, and agencies.