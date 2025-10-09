Khana Council Boss Assures Justice For Victims Of Attack

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, Monday, paid a condolence visit to Opuoko and Kalaoko communities in Khana following the gruesome killing of an indigene by suspected cultists.

Dr. Bariere, who was accompanied by senior council officials and security operatives, visited the crime scene to commiserate with the bereaved families and reassure the people of government’s commitment to their safety.

Addressing the gathering, the Council Boss condemned the incident in strong terms, describing the killings as inhumane, barbaric, and unacceptable.

He vowed that his administration, in collaboration with security agencies, would intensify efforts to investigate the attack and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I urge you all not to take the law into your hands. The government and security agencies are fully committed to protecting you and will ensure that such acts do not go unpunished,” Dr. Bariere assured.

The Chairman also visited Kalaoko community, where he further emphasized the need for vigilance and community cooperation in intelligence gathering.

“I appeal to you to remain alert and always report any suspicious movement to the Police or other relevant security agencies. Together, we can secure our communities,” he added. Dr. Bariere called on residents of Khana to remain calm, maintain peace, and trust the government’s resolve to safeguard lives and property in the LGA.