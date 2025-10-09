Gov Fubara Visits Burnt Secretariat Building

…Declares Immediate Action On Secretariat Renovation Plan

It was a scene to behold on Tuesday morning as Rivers State Civil Servants went wild with joy as the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara visited the scene of yesterday’s fire which consumed a part of the ground floor of the Podium block of the Secretariat complex.

It was the governor’s first visit to the Secretariat Complex since the end of the emergency rule and his reinstatement on September 17.

Governor Fubara, who arrived at the complex at about 11.30 a.m., could not help but respond with smiles to the enthusiastic crowd who had gathered on learning of his visit.

The governor went straight to inspect the area that was consumed by the inferno Monday.

The governor at Tuesday’s inspection of the outcome of the fire declared the immediate reactivation of his planned renovation project for the State Secretariat.

Gov. Fubara said, “It is really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost,” adding that the Secretariat has a Creche that cares for babies of civil servants which is the section that is most affected.

The governor hinted that his earlier plan to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the Secretariat has become necessary with the fire incidence.

“What is very important is that the renovation and refurbishing of this very foremost State Secretariat has been on the drawing board.

With this particular incidence, there won’t be any reason not to continue it.

“Whatever it will require this government to commence the process we will immediately swing into action.

I thank the civil servants for their support. When government makes investments people don’t truly understand what they are doing.” Gov. Fubara emphasised that before the emergency rule his administration invested in the refurbishment of the fire service and wondered what would have happened if the State did not have a formidable and functional Fire Service to contain the inferno, assuring that his administration will continue to do things that will uplift Rivers people and make them happy.