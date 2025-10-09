University of Port Harcourt Students React To Ban On “Sign Out” Celebration

By Cynthia Chidimma, Jeremiah Alfred

The recent ban by the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt on all “Sign Out” activities by final year students of the institution has continued to generate reactions among the student population.

Some students who spoke to National Network described the ban as one action too many and excessively punitive.

According to them, the Sign Out celebration is a cherished event by the students to mark the end of their academic journey as undergraduate students.

Rather than outright ban, the students said the University authorities should have confined the activities to a designated venue under specified rules.

“Outright ban on the activities is an affront on our right to be happy and celebrate our success,” they argued.

Recall that the University of Port Harcourt through a memo issued on Thursday, October 2, 2025 and signed by the Dean, Student Affairs, Prof. C.C. Wokocha prohibited any kind of celebration within the University premises to mark the end of exams by final year students.

Also banned was the use of escorts, personal security guards, gathering at any forum for that purpose, and hiring of photographers among others.

Violation of the order, the memo further stated, would attract severe consequences including impoundment of such accompanying cars, arrest of such security guards and photographers and handing them over to the police for prosecution, while the students involved will face the Disciplinary Committee for such action. Also recall that the ban by the University was triggered by a row caused in the University by the Sign Out celebration during which a serving police corporal and a final year student of the institution were caught allegedly using the activity for cultism and related offences.