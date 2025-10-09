Fmr Rivers Gov, Celestine Omehia Tasks Coys On Support For Caddies

Former governor of Rivers state Sir Celestine Omehia has called on well meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to encourage the youths to participate in the game of golf

Sir Celestine Omehia made the call while performing the ceremonial tee off of the 2025 edition of Porthacourt amateur open golf championship

Sir Omehia asked the caddies who played yesterday in their own category of the open to remain focus on the game of golf , adding that several top ranked professional golfers today started as caddies before turning pro.

The one time Commissioner for education in Rivers state further appealed to members of Porthacourt club 1928 and some other corporate organizations to take it as a responsibility to register some caddies as members so as to ensure they play golf always, saying that some of the caddies showed great potential in cause of competing in their category of the Porthacourt amateur open .

Sir Omehia performing ceremonial tee off at Porthacourt amateur open golf championship

According to him, I feel very great performing the ceremonial tee off of the Porthacourt amateur open.

This is a tournament Porthacourt club holds annually and I feel great seeing the caddies competing in their own category

With the tournament like this , Rivers state would produce future Tigerwoods “he said Sir Celestine Omehia who is now the chairman of Rivers amateur golf association further promised to support the participation of the younger ones in the swing sport as his leadership will work hard to expose golfers in the state to more tournaments.