WHO Commends Engraced Life Foundation For Championing Breast Cancer Free Future

The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has commended Engraced Life Foundation for organising activities aimed at achieving a breast cancer free future.

The State Coordinator for WHO , Dr Abdulganiyu Giwa made the commendation the 5th anniversary of Engraced Life Foundation.

He assured the foundation of W.H.O’s support adding that its commitment to making screening and health talk accessible is crucial to reducing the burden of breast cancer in Nigeria and beyond .

He noted that the foundation’s activities has remained a message of hope and a powerful call to action for communities everywhere.

Dr Giwa who advised Engraced Life Foundation to continue to champion the course , support survivors and advocate for stronger health systems promised the Foundation of W.H.O’s support in driving its vision.

He noted that health is a collective rights and responsibility of everyone called on the NGO to continue to champion the course , support survivors and advocate for stronger health systems.

The founder of the Engraced Life Foundation, Ethel Olomu , a 15- year cancer survivor said she decided to speak about it because a lot of women are going through it in silence adding that a lot of them when diagnosed of cancer , go as far as killing themselves out of shame and stigma from their family.

” Because of the shame , some women even when they have it , they keep quiet until it is late stage , when it is no longer treatable. Why am I doing this ?

Because I don’t want any woman to go through the pain and torture I went through . It was really really bad . 15 years ago , we did not have all the access to that and that is why i am speaking about it “, Ethel hinted.

The founder of Engraced Life Foundation regretted that 15 years ago when she had cancer, she did not get help as nobody was talking about cancer and everybody thought cancer was a taboo or a bewitcment adding that with the help of family and few friends , she survived the disease and the stigmatization.

She added that she is happy that her foundation is not just gathering people to educate them on cancer but also screening them stressing that early detection is important.

Also speaking at the event, a 14 -year breast cancer survivor, Dayo Ojo advised women to always go for breast cancer screening adding that early detection and prompt treatment is the key to surviving it.

“If you find something on your breast and you don’t check it out, you are living in denial . If you find something in your breast , you check it out , they give you diagnosis and you don’t get it treated , you are also going to be in trouble . Early detection , prompt treatment is the key to surviving it.

Meanwhile, free breast cancer screening, test for sugar and High blood pressure, Malaria and typhoid test were conducted alongside a health walk as part of the 5th Anniversary of the Engraced Life Foundation Engraced Life Foundation is a non governmental organization (NGO) which focuses on breast cancer awareness, early detection and support, screening , helping and walking alongside those affected.