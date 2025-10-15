NLNG Train 7 Plant Operators Protest Excessive Tax Deductions

By Ken Asinobi

The National Association of Plant Operators (NAPO) has called attention to a growing crisis at the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project in Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers State.

According to Comrade Harold Benstowe, President General of NAPO, the dispute centers around alleged tax fraud accusations against the project management, particularly involving the contractor Saipem and the Daewoo joint venture.

This controversy has caused significant unrest among workers, including operators, welders, and fitters who are members of NAPO, leading to a suspension of work at the site.

Workers are protesting the deduction of excessively high taxes—up to 25 percent of their wages, amounting to as much as 150,000 to 180,000 naira monthly— without receiving the mandatory Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) necessary for accessing their bank accounts.

Under a new federal law effective January 2026, all taxable Nigerians must have TINs or face severe banking restrictions.

The workers demand compliance by the management with this tax law and proper issuance of their TINs.

Tensions escalated when welders and fitters were reportedly locked inside the workers’ camp, surrounded by military and police personnel, raising accusations of intimidation and illegal detention.

NAPO denounced these actions as unlawful and warned relevant security agencies to desist from interfering in labor matters.

The union emphasized that it is a watchdog protecting Nigerian workers’ rights and will pursue legal action against intimidation by security forces.

The dispute has attracted federal government attention, with a meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour.

However, the employers did not attend, prompting a rescheduled meeting set for the following Wednesday where workers will present their demands.

While work remains suspended, NAPO insists that operations will only resume after their grievances are satisfactorily addressed and proper proof from management is provided.

The union also refuted claims by certain individuals falsely presenting themselves as representatives of welders and fitters, clarifying that only NAPO is the recognized union for these workers.

Furthermore, NAPO disclosed that it is engaged in ongoing legal battles with government agencies and contractors regarding interference and workers’ rights violations. In summary, the situation at NLNG Train 7 reflects broader issues of workers’ taxation rights, management accountability, and union recognition, with NAPO vigorously defending workers against what it terms unjust practices and government complicity in undermining labor protections.