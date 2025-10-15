Khana Council Chair, Bariere, Kickstarts Rural Electrification Project

In a bold move to improve power supply and enhance the quality of life in rural communities in Khana, the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere DSSRS, has officially kickstarted the Khana Rural Electrification Project across communities in the LGA.

Speaking while taking delivery of the first sets of 500KVA transformer in Bori, Dr. Thomas described the project as a fulfillment of his campaign promise to ensure that no community in Khana is left in darkness.

“When I made the promise to improve electricity supply in Khana, it was not just a political statement, it was a commitment to the comfort, safety, and economic well-being of our people,”

The Chairman revealed that five (5) brand new 500KVA transformers have already been procured under the first phase of the electrification project.

He noted that subsequent phases would extend to other communities until all parts of the local government are connected to stable electricity.

“This electrification project will be implemented in phases to ensure efficiency, accountability, and sustainability.

Our goal is to light up every community in Khana because access to electricity is not a luxury, it is a necessity for development,” Dr. Bariere added.

The Chairman emphasized that reliable power supply is key to driving economic growth, boosting small businesses, improving education, and enhancing security across the LGA. He reassured residents of his administration’s continued commitment to delivering people-centered projects that directly impact lives.