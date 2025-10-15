Gov Fubara Assures Of Completing PH Ring Road

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured of completing the 50.15 kilometer Port Harcourt Ring road project started in July 2023.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday, October 13, 2025 after inspecting the Eneka section of the ring road alongside Management of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

He said he took time to inspect the project after discussions with the contracting firm Julius Berger Nigeria PLC who had earlier assured of returning to site to continue work.

“We are here this afternoon to confirm the commitment that Julius Berger gave to us. We have been in talks with them, you are aware that these projects were, I wouldn’t say abandoned but somehow for lack of funds the contractors withdrew from the sites.

“Let me make this promise to our good people of Rivers State. This project that we started by the special grace of God we are going to complete.”

The 50.15 kilometer Port Harcourt Ring road is one of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s landmark projects flagged off on July 17, 2023 and cuts across 5 local government areas of the State with 6 flyovers and a river crossing bridge.