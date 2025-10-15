Gov. Fubara Charges New SSG To Guard Office With Honour

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has appointed Hon. Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) and charged him to guard the office with honour and protect interest of the State.

The appointment marks the first key political appointment by the governor upon return to office after the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Gov. Fubara in his charge to Hon. Anabraba on Monday, October 13, 2025 in Government House, Port Harcourt, said, “God has brought you in at this particular time to be the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State.

“It is a position of honour, so guard that office with honour. Discharge your duties with respect, and protect interest of Rivers State, so that when you leave office, it will be with honour. You can only leave with honour when you discharge your duties responsibly.”

The governor told Anabraba, his former cabinet member and one time Minority Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, “Within the period we worked together, you did well as a very dedicated person.

He urged the newly sworn-in SSG not to use the opportunity to display power or show of force of office, but see it as a call to duty, adding.

“We are just coming out from a very bad situation, so we need to reassure the people of Rivers State that we mean well for them especially now that peace has returned to the State

“Please by the grace of God do your work very well to help us to succeed in this assignment that God Almighty has given to us.”