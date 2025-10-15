Admission Announcement By Federal University Of Environment And Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Rivers State

ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT! ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT!! ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State (FUET) invites applications from suitably qualified UTME candidates who scored 150 and above to apply for admission into any of the listed Faculties and Departments for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Interested candidates are required to initiate a Change of Institution to the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/ Saakpenwa, Ogoni, through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal via https://www.jamb.gov.ng.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please note that meeting the minimum UTME score and completing the Change of Institution process does not automatically guarantee admission into the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET).

Admission shall be strictly based on merit and is contingent upon the fulfillment of all programme-specific requirements and successful performance in the University’s screening process.

FACULTIES AND DEPARTMENTS

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE

BA. Agriculture

B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture

FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

B.OT. Occupational Therapy

B.Sc. Public Health and Disaster Management

B.Sc. Environmental Health and Safety

B.HIM. Health Information Management

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

B.Eng. Chemical Engineering

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

B. Eng. Environmental Engineering

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Environmental Management & Toxicology

B.Sc. Surveying and Geoinformatics

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

FACULTY OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Software Engineering

B.Sc. Cybersecurity

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Plant Science & Biotechnology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc Geology

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management

B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

SUBJECT COMBINATION

BA. Agriculture

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science, & any other Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science, Maths/Physics.

ii. Direct Entry:

2‘A’ levels in Chemistry & Biology/Botany/Zoology/ Agric Science/Geography/Maths/Physics/Geology/ Economics.

OND/HND in Agriculture (Upper Credit) may be considered for 200 level.

B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology, & any other Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology, Maths/Physics.

iii. Direct Entry:

2 ‘A’ Level passes in Chemistry & Biology/Zoology/ Agricultural Science.

OND/HND in Fisheries, Agriculture, or related (Upper Credit) may be considered for 200 level.

FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES

B.OT. Occupational Therapy

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, & Biology.

UTME: Use of English, Physics, Chemistry, & Biology.

ii. Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Physics, Chemistry, & Biology.

HND in relevant Allied Health field will be considered for 200 level.

B.Sc. Public Health and Disaster Management:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry & Physics/Geography/Economics.

UTME: Use of English, Biology, Chemistry & Physics/Geography/ Mathematics.

Direct Entry

2 ‘A’ Level passes from Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography & Mathematics.

HND in relevant field is acceptable for 200 level.

B.Sc. Environmental Health and Safety:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry & Physics.

UTME: Use of English, Biology, Chemistry & Physics.

Direct Entry:

2 ‘A’ Level passes from Biology, Chemistry & Physics.

HND in relevant field is acceptable for 200 level.

B.HIM. Health Information Management:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Biology/Health Science, Physics/Chemistry, & any other subject.

UTME: Use of English, Biology/Health Science, & any two of Physics, Chemistry, & Mathematics.

Direct Entry:

OND/ND in Health Information Management (Upper Credit).

‘A’ Level passes in relevant subjects.

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

Common for all Engineering Programs:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, & any other Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics & Chemistry

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry.

OND/HND in relevant Engineering field (Upper Credit).

B.Eng. Chemical Engineering B.Eng. Civil Engineering B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering B. Eng. Environmental Engineering B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

B.Sc. Architecture:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, & any two of Fine Art/Geography/Tech Drawing/ Economics/Building Construction/Chemistry/ Biology. (Pass in Chemistry required).

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics & any one of Geography/ Economics/Fine Art/Technical Drawing.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths, Physics & any of Geography, Fine Art, Economics or Technical Drawing.

OND/HND in Architecture or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Environmental Management:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Biology, Geography & any one of Chemistry/Physics/ Agricultural

Science/Economics.

UTME: Use of English, Geography, Biology & any one of Maths/Chemistry/Physics.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Geography, Biology & any one of Chemistry, Physics, Economics or Mathematics.

OND/HND in related field is acceptable.

B.Sc. Surveying and Geoinformatics:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, & any two of Geography/Technical Drawing/ Chemistry/Economics/Biology.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics & any one of Geography/Chemistry/Economics/ Biology.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths, Physics & any one of Geography, Technical Drawing, Chemistry or Economics.

OND/HND in Surveying or related field.

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, Economics & any one of Geography/Technical Drawing/Building Construction/ Chemistry.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics, & any one of Economics/ Geography/Technical Drawing/ Building Construction/Chemistry.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths, Physics & Economics.

OND/HND in Quantity Surveying or related field.

FACULTY OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES

B.Sc. Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, & any two of Chemistry/Biology/Further Maths/Tech Drawing/Computer Studies/Data Processing.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics, & any one of Chemistry/Biology/Computer Studies.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths & Physics.

OND/HND in Computer Science or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Biochemistry:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology & Physics.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology & Physics/ Mathematics

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Chemistry, Biology and either Physics or Mathematics.

OND/HND in Science Laboratory Technology or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Geology

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology & Physics.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology & Physics/Mathematics

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Chemistry, Biology and either Physics or Mathematics.

OND/HND in Science Laboratory Technology or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Mathematics:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, & any two of Chemistry/Further Maths/ Economics/Geography.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics & any one of Chemistry/ Economics/Geography.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths & Physics.

OND/HND in Mathematics or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Microbiology

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology & Physics.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology & Physics/Mathematics

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Chemistry, Biology and either Physics or Mathematics.

OND/HND in Science Laboratory Technology or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Statistics:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, & any three of Physics/Chemistry/Economics/ Geography/Further Maths/Biology/ Agricultural Science.

UTME: Use of English, Maths & any two of Physics/Chemistry/Economics/Geography/ Biology/Agricultural Science.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Maths & any one of Economics/Physics/ Geography/ Chemistry.

OND/HND in Statistics or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Physics and Chemistry

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Physics and Mathematics.

OND/HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or related field with at least Upper Credit.

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Physics and Biology or Mathematics

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Chemistry and Physics and either Biology or Mathematics.

B.Sc. Plant Science & Biotechnology:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science and Physics

UTME: Use of English, Chemistry, Biology and Physics or Agricultural Science

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Biology and Chemistry.

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY

B.Sc. Accounting:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Economics, & any two of Accounting/Business Methods/ Commerce/Government/Geography/Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Economics, & any one of Government/Geography/Accounting/Business Methods/Commerce.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Economics & any one of Accounting/Business Management/ Government/ Geography/Maths.

OND/HND in Accounting or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Business Administration:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Economics, & any two of Accounting/Business Methods/ Commerce/Government/Geography /Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Economics, & any one of Government/ Geography/ Accounting/ Business Methods/Commerce.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Economics & any one of Accounting/Business Management/Government/ Geography/Maths.

OND/HND in Business Administration or related field (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management:

O’Level: 5 credits incl. English, Maths, & any three of Economics/Geography/Government/History/ Commerce/Food & Nutrition/ Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, & any three of Geography/ Economics/Government/History/Commerce/Food & Nutrition/ Science subject.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in any two of Geography/ Economics/Government/History/Commerce/Food & Nutrition.

OND/HND in Hotel & Catering Management, Tourism, or related (Upper Credit).

B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management:

O’Level: 5 credits including English language, Mathematics Economics, & any two of Geography/ Commerce/Business Methods/Accounting/Science subject.

UTME: Use of English, Maths, Economics, & any one of Geography/Commerce/Business Methods /Accounting/Science subject.

Direct Entry:

‘A’ Level passes in Economics & any one of Geography/Commerce/Business Methods/ Accounting/ Maths.

OND/HND in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Business Admin, or related (Upper Credit).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit the University website: www.fuet.edu.ng

Signed:

Dr. Monday D. Mpigi

Registrar & Secretary