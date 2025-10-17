2025 Flood Prevention, Management Committee Poised To Mitigate Effect Of Flooding

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee says it is poised to initiate and implement strategies to mitigate the harmful effect of flooding in the State.

River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu stated this during the 1st meeting of the 2025 Flood Management Committee under her watch at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, 10th September, 2025.

The Deputy Governor said although the Committee was set up during the emergency rule, on resumption Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed that she takes over the leadership of the Committee to give it the much needed drive.

According to her flood management intervention involves a three pronged approach which involves pre-flood, actual flooding and post flood intervention, stressing that all hands must be on deck to tackle the various challenges posed by the flood menace. The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara on behalf of other members of the Committee for the confidence reposed in them while pledging that the Committee would do everything possible to justify the confidence reposed in them.