Prof Odu Advocates For Cancer Awareness

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu says lack of information or timely information is one of the major problems aggravating the cancer scourge in Nigeria.

Prof. Odu made this disclosure while playing host to members of the African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association in Nigeria (AWCAA) at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 9th October, 2025.

According to the Deputy Governor, people are getting treatment and doing things that can delay or stop the cancer process from getting to the point of no return, noting that the more we get our people enlightened the better for the society.

“Sometimes people die and they say it is spiritual attack or something else but if they had adequate information it would have been averted we cannot have too much information on this”. The Deputy Governor quipped.

Prof. Odu expressed gratitude to the Cancer Awareness Association for presenting her with a plaque in appreciation for her support to the Association, while urging them to link up with some treatment centres to enable them identify, inform and refer people to the centres.

In her remarks Mrs. Celine Orji, Vice President, African women’s Cancer Awareness Association in Nigeria said the Association was launched last year in Abuja and the Deputy Governor has been very supportive, adding that they found it such a joy to have her as a part of the organization which necessitated the presentation of the plaque. She said although the AWCAA was inaugurated in Nigeria last year it originated from the United States of America in 2004 to help the immigrant women because of the cost of healthcare, to assist women who do not have health insurance to be aware of cancer and how to manage this disease when it becomes a necessity and it has been brought to Nigeria to create awareness and screening.