Rt. Hon Dumle Maol Rolls Out ₦10m ‘Drop the Gun, Kick the Football’ Tournament to Curb Cultism

The Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, has unveiled an ambitious grassroots sports initiative aimed at tackling youth restiveness, cultism, and insecurity in Gokana Local Government Area, with the launch of a ₦10 million football championship themed “Drop the Gun, Kick the Football.”

The inauguration of the nine-man Gokana Championship Football Committee took place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at his official residence in the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, Port Harcourt.

The event drew notable personalities, youth leaders, sports lovers, and traditional representatives from across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Rt. Hon. Maol said the initiative is his strategic response to the rising tide of youth violence and idleness, noting that sports particularly football remain one of the most effective tools to unite, heal, and transform communities.

“This tournament is not just about football; it’s about restoring hope and peace among our young people,” Maol said.

“For too long, our youths have been used as tools for destruction. Now, we want to redirect that energy into something positive — something that will make them heroes in their communities, not threats to it.”

The Deputy Speaker charged members of the organizing committee to ensure that the championship reflects the values of fairness, discipline, and transparency. He emphasized that he would personally sponsor all aspects of the competition to ensure it remains free of political interference or financial burden on participants.

“I want this competition to be clean, fair, and credible. Every team and every player should have equal opportunity to shine. I will personally fund it because this is my way of giving back to my people and helping our youths find purpose again,” he assured.

The tournament, according to Maol, will not only engage the youths positively but also serve as a platform for talent discovery and career development in football.

“Many of our local stars are wasting away because they lack exposure and support. This championship will serve as a scouting ground to connect our youths to bigger opportunities in football, both locally and internationally,” he added.

The championship trophy carries a ₦10 million grand prize, while the second-placed team will receive ₦5 million, and the third-placed team ₦3 million. Other special awards include ₦1 million each for the Best Behaved Team and Best Player, and ₦500,000 each for the Highest Goal Scorer and Best Referee. All participating teams will receive free jerseys, and registration is completely free at the Deputy Speaker’s constituency office located at Mogho Junction, Gokana.

Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr. Christian Kpeu, commended Rt. Hon. Maol for his vision and commitment to youth empowerment through sports, assuring that the committee will deliver a transparent and exciting competition that will reflect the spirit of unity and peace in Gokana.

“We understand the importance of this initiative. It’s not just about winning trophies — it’s about changing lives. We are committed to organizing a tournament that will make the entire Ogoni nation proud,” Kpeu said.

He disclosed that the championship matches will officially kick off in November and run through December 2025, adding that the committee has already begun mapping out venues, fixtures, and logistics to ensure smooth coordination.

Other members of the organizing committee include Mr. Bemene Taneh (Secretary), Tiger Dumbor, Gbarage Goodluck, Godwin Ean Wekor, Monday T. Korzor, Austin Lempe, and Stephen El-lo.

Rt. Hon. Maol concluded by calling on traditional rulers, community stakeholders, and security agencies to support the vision, stressing that the message of the tournament — “Drop the Gun, Kick the Football” — should resonate beyond Gokana.

“Peace begins with each of us. If we can get our young men and women to see football as an alternative to violence, we will have achieved something greater than just a tournament — we will have built a legacy of peace,” he declared.