New Legal Year: Gov. Fubara Urges Judiciary To Show Courage, Promote Justice

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Friday bemoaned the behaviour of some members of the Nigerian Bar and the Bench for indulging in forum shopping, shocking court decisions and sundry unwholesome conducts that defined the now lifted emergency rule in Rivers State.

The governor expressed the disappointment in Port Harcourt as he declared open the 2025/2026 Rivers State Legal Year held at the High Court Complex, Port Harcourt on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Gov. Fubara however commended the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, for providing enduring leadership, exceptional courage and unwavering determination to ensure justice is served to all who seek the aid of the Courts of Rivers State.

Addressing the audience on the occasion the third time, since becoming governor, he had joined the Chief Judge and the legal fraternity in opening a new Legal Year, and was elated that the Executive, and the Legislatures crisis was over with all parties reconciled to move the State forward.

He said, “As Governor, I can say the judiciary in Rivers State ranks among the best in our country, with some of the brightest minds who courageously interpret and apply the law with high sense of justice and impartiality.

Gov. Fubara noted that the primary function of the judiciary is to give justice to the people and advance good governance, holding other arms of government accountable to the rule of law, adding that as a layman, he understands that the true meaning of the law is what the Courts decide, irrespective of the clear provisions of the substantive law.

According to him, “This was why we were overly chastised for the hostile relationship that existed at the time of the political crisis between the legislature and the executive arms of government, and handed a shocking judgment.

The governor pointed out that though he was shocked with the judgment, he accepted it in good faith in line with his respect and commitment to the rule of law and the pre-eminent authority of the Supreme Court.

He emphasised, “You know too well about what we experienced from the courts while the legal battle lasted; from forum shopping and barefaced indulgence to infamous conduct by some senior lawyers and the questionable decisions from the courts.

Gov. Fubara, requested that the courts, whether lower or superior, should perform their duties with courage, adjudicate and interpret the laws and cases that come before them in ways that promote substantial justice, democracy and the fundamental rights of citizens.

He stated that despite what happened, everything is now over and today, they are back, fully reconciled with all parties with no grudges or ill feelings toward anyone.

The governor further declared, “We are re-energised and have resumed implementation of our people-centric policies, programmes and projects with greater determination to achieve the developmental milestones we have set to enhance well-being of the people of our dear State.

“I reiterate our commitment to work with the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Judiciary and other stakeholders to recover lost grounds, ensure sustainable peace and accelerate the development of our State.”

He commended the Nigerian Bar Association at both national and state levels for their courage and enduring commitment to defending the rule of law in the country and the democratic rights of the government and people of Rivers State.

“As a State Government, We will continue to provide a stable and reliable legal environment for good governance, attracting investors and advancing peace and development in our State.

The governor assured members of the Bar and the Bench and all stakeholders, of his administration’s continued support for the independence and effective operation of the judiciary in the 2025/2026 legal year.

Gov. Fubara promised to attend to the welfare of Magistrates, providing funding for the digitization of the Judicial system, to look into the manpower needs of the judiciary and respond to the transportation needs of the Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch.

Taking stock of the previous legal year, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi presented sundry challenges and accomplishments of the Judiciary especially the hindrance occasioned by the emergency rule.

He listed some critical challenges to include shortage of manpower, the digitization plan, dwindling overhead, non provision of funds for capital projects, and welfare of Judicial Officers especially those of the Magistrates in the State.

The Chief Judge commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for his support to the Judiciary and assured that they will redouble their efforts in the new legal year.

On his part, the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor thanked Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for approving the inauguration of eight newly created Customary Courts in Rivers State during the last legal year.

While presenting some challenges of the Customary Courts in the State, he appealed for urgent attention on some critical areas which include additional manpower, building of new customary courts and provision of logistics and accommodations for Judges.

Speaking earlier the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Rivers State Branch, Mrs. Cordelia Uwuma Eke lamented the unfortunate imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State which impeded the operations of the judiciary within the period.

She enumerated the challenges and achievements recorded during the preceding legal year and commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for being an icon of peace.

Mrs. Eke emphasised that with the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State, the Nigerian Bar Association conference initially slated for Rivers State was moved to Enugu and made its members to face some unpleasant difficulties.

While thanking the governor for the support to the National body of the NBA, she solicited for support to the Rivers State Branch and announced that the 2026 Bar Conference has been scheduled to hold in Rivers State.