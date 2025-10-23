Rivers CJ Laments Staff  Losses To Emergency Rule

According to the details that emerged, the Rivers State judiciary lost 11 administrative staff, 2 serving judges, and 30 members of the MBA (Magistrates and Barristers Association) during the emergency rule period declared in the state.

The breakdown was reportedly presented during an internal review conducted to assess the impact of the political crisis on judicial operations.

Speaking during a briefing in Port Harcourt, the Chief Judge expressed deep sorrow over the “painful losses” suffered by the judicial sector, noting that the instability and insecurity that followed the imposition of the emergency rule disrupted court proceedings and endangered judicial personnel across the state.

“The Rivers State judiciary has paid a heavy price during this period; We lost some of our finest hands, judges, magistrates, and administrative officers who served with dedication,” the Chief Judge reportedly said; “Their absence has left a gap we are still struggling to fill.”

While official figures from the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission are yet to be publicly released, the preliminary report indicates that the 30 judiciary staff include clerks, registrars, and legal assistants who either lost their lives or went missing amid the unrest that accompanied the state of emergency; The two judges were said to have died under distressing circumstances linked to the tension and restricted movement during the crisis.

The 30 MBA members, mostly young lawyers serving in lower courts and chambers across the state, were reportedly affected through either displacement, resignation, or loss of life; The Chief Judge lamented that these losses have left a lasting scar on the judicial arm of government in Rivers State.

Human rights groups and civil society organisations have since called for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths and disappearances, urging both federal and state authorities to ensure justice for the victims and adequate compensation for their families.

Observers say the revelation underscores the devastating human toll of the Rivers emergency rule, which disrupted governance and deepened tensions across the state’s political and legal institutions.

As normalcy gradually returns, the judiciary has pledged to embark on a rebuilding process aimed at restoring public confidence, strengthening court security, and ensuring that such losses never occur again.