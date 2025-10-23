Rivers Deputy Gov, Ngozi Odu Appeals For Prayers For State Govt

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has urged people of the Home for the elderly to continue to pray for the success of Governor Siminalayi Fubara led Government

Prof Odu stated this during an interactive session with Elders at the Elderly People’s Home in commemoration of her Birthday in Port Harcourt on Monday 20th October 2025.

The Deputy Governor said a few days ago while reflecting on how to celebrate her birthday this year she thought of the elderly and decided to tap into longevity by doing something that touches humanity.

“We have to get our Bishop’s wife who is also a Pastor to share a word with us what she talked about is gratitude. It is my gratitude to God that dragged me to be here.

It is my gratitude for what God has done and He is still doing in my life and in the Government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and me that I have decided to come in a humble way and with a lowly heart to come and spend today with you. I love you all so much”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof Odu who insisted that she would continue to identify with the Home of the Elderly because the Almighty God has directed her steps, noted that there could not have been a better group to celebrate with other than our elderly because we are their children, when we take care of them we have done it on behalf of the Almighty God.

In her Sermon on the Topic “Thanksgiving is the will of God” drawn from 1 Thessalonians Chapter 5 verse 18 Pastor Mrs Esther Uzosike of Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries said Thanksgiving is the application for more, stressing that if you want more from God you have to thank Him in all things and let Him know that your dependency is upon Him.

In her remarks the wife of the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. (Mrs) Mina Tele Ikuru said we will continue to give thanks to God because, it is a season of thanksgiving in the life of Prof Odu and in the life of Rivers State, adding that we are grateful to God because He loves us and that is why He has preserved the Deputy Governor because a lot of people are looking up to her.

“We cannot thank God enough because she is alive, strong and healthy and everything is working for her good”. Dr. Mina Ikuru quipped.

In his vote of thanks a resident of the Home of the Elderly Pa Emmanuel Cobham expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for coming to celebrate her birthday with the people of the home and prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and give her a long life and prosperity. Highlights of the occasion includes, singing, dancing, sharing of the gospel as well as the presentation of various gift items to residents of the Home.