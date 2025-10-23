Tinubu’s Presidential Pardon Still Under Reviewed – AGF

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has clarified that no inmate approved for clemency under the latest exercise has been released from custody, saying that the process was subject change.

Naija News reports that this is following the backlash that trailed the exercise of power of prerogative of mercy by President Bola Tinubu on certain categories of inmates.

In a statement personally signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, the AGF Office said the process remained at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

It said it was “important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.”

The Office added that “This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.”

Fagbemi noted that the verification process was part of the standard protocol and reflected the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy.

As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness,” the statement added. Recall that the Council of State had last Thursday ratified a list of offenders – both dead and alive – who had served and those serving prison terms, including those on death row, presented by President Bola Tinubu as beneficiaries of the presidential power of prerogative of mercy.