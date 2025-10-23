Dangote Refinery Confirms Fresh 22 Sabotage Attempts

The Vice President of Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin, has revealed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has suffered no fewer than 22 incidents of sabotage since its establishment.

Edwin made the disclosure while clarifying that the recent reorganisation and dismissal of some refinery workers were unrelated to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

He spoke during a facility tour by King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and King of Ekpetiama Kingdom.

On September 26, Dangote Refinery confirmed the dismissal of a small number of workers, contrary to PENGASSAN’s claim that over 800 employees were laid off due to a union dispute.

The company explained that the move was necessary to protect the multi-billion-dollar facility from repeated acts of sabotage that had raised safety and operational concerns.

Following the dismissals, PENGASSAN had directed its members to commence a nationwide strike on September 28, but the action was suspended on October 1 after the federal government intervened. Dangote Group later agreed to redeploy the affected workers to its other subsidiaries.

Addressing the controversy, Edwin dismissed reports of a rift with PENGASSAN, stressing that the internal shake-up was driven solely by security concerns.

“We have been under repeated attacks,” Edwin said. “Originally, they said the refinery would not come up.

Then they said it would not be commissioned or start production. Now, they are spreading false news about PENGASSAN issues. But the truth is — we have faced 22 sabotage incidents.”

He explained that the refinery’s ultra-modern safety and control systems prevented these attacks from causing serious damage.

“Someone would try to open a valve to damage equipment or start a fire. But our systems immediately detect and override such attempts. Every incident is recorded and documented in our control room,” he noted.

Edwin emphasised that the reorganisation was a proactive step to safeguard the refinery’s assets and ensure uninterrupted operations.

“We realised that someone could cause major damage to our investment. That is why we carried out this massive reorganisation. It had nothing to do with PENGASSAN,” he added. The Dangote Refinery, regarded as Africa’s largest oil refining facility continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s drive toward energy independence and industrial growth.