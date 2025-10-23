Nigerians Urge National Assembly To Enact Laws To Penalize Defecting Politicians

Residents of Calabar, Cross River State, have called on the National Assembly to enact strict laws that would prevent elected politicians from defecting to other political parties after winning elections on a specific platform.

Their demand was echoed by Barrister Leonard Anyogo, a Notary Public and Director-General of Good Governance Advocacy International, who argued that any elected official who defects should automatically lose their seat.

The call followed public reactions on popular early-morning phone-in programmes aired on Sparkling FM and FAD FM in Calabar, where several callers voiced frustration over what they described as “an assault on Nigeria’s democracy.”

One of the callers, Mrs. Tina Akpan, a teacher, warned that incessant defections were eroding multiparty democracy and paving the way for a one-party system dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We’re facing a dangerous situation,” Akpan said. “When the ruling party becomes too powerful, it turns dictatorial and authoritarian. This is no longer a democracy that guarantees free speech and association.”

Another caller, Mr. Jim Ete, a social worker, alleged that many defections occur because the ruling party pressures or entices opposition politicians to switch allegiance, thereby weakening political competition.

In an interview with DAILY POST, Barrister Anyogo emphasized the need for constitutional and electoral reforms that would strip defectors of their mandates, saying such a measure would restore accountability and respect for voters’ choices.

“It is highly desirable that our laws be amended to make politicians lose their seats if defection occurs,” he said.

“However, politically speaking, it is still the electorate who determine who gets elected or re-elected, as defection does not guarantee victory.” Anyogo also urged the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to uphold transparency in future elections, noting that Nigerians are increasingly voting for individuals rather than parties.