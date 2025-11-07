News

Eastern Ports Police Hosts Comptroller Yahaya

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, Area 5 Harcourt, Rivers state Comptroller Usman Yahaya has paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of police in charge of Eastern ports comprising  Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne  and Calabar   as part of his familiarization engagement since assuming duty at the Command even as the Director of operations Marine Division of NAFDAC  equally Paid a courtesy visit to Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, pledging  his office’s determination to work in synergy with Comptroller Usman Yahaya to ensure compliance with national Trade standards.

This disclosure was contained in a press release issued, signed and made available to online news platforms Thursday by  Emmanuel Tangwa, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, from the Public Relations Unit.

The statement noted that during the visit, Comptroller Yahaya   informed the police Chief that he was there  to formally introduce himself to him  and to seek his collaboration and synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service  and the Marine Police.

The statement noted  that Comptroller Yahaya  emphasized  the importance of intelligence sharing, joint operations and mutual support in achieving the Customs’ core objectives of trade facilitation ,anti-smuggling and revenue generation.

The  Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Customs boss was quoted as  describing inter-agency collaboration as  crucial to the success of border management and port security, adding that the shared operational environment required a  continuous partnership and trust among all stakeholders.

 Responding, the Eastern Ports Commissioner of Police CP Michael Okoh  warmly welcomed the Comptroller and his entourage, commended  him for the visit and show of inter-agency respect which according to him underscored  the long standing relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force, even as he cited  examples of Joint training programs and institutional collaboration, including those at the police and customs training schools in Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement noted that the Commissioner offered prayers of thanksgiving for Comptroller Yahaya and his team and wished them success in their assignments and reaffirming his Command’s readiness to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service for the overall security and economic well-being of the nation.

In the same vein, the Director of Operations Marine Division of NAFDAC,  Adepoju Bayo, who  paid a courtesy visit to Comptroller Usman Yahaya at the Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, noted that the visit  was both a gesture of goodwill and Strategic collaboration which according to him focused  on strengthening the working relationship between NAFDAC and the Nigeria customs service, particularly in areas of enforcement against illicit importation regulated products.

Earlier, the Director commended the Comptroller and his team for their dedication and reiterated NAFDAC’S commitment to joint operations aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with national trade standards.

 Reacting, Comptroller Yahaya appreciated the visit and pledged to sustain strong inter-agency collaboration, describing it as one of the key pillars of the policy trust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR dsm fnipr psc(+) which according to him emphasized on  collaboration, consolidation and Innovation. The Ibeto Customs boss therefore expressed confidence that with continued partnership among sister agencies, the Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command would achieve greater efficiency in trade facilitation, enforcement and service delivery.

