Eastern Ports Police Hosts Comptroller Yahaya

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, Area 5 Harcourt, Rivers state Comptroller Usman Yahaya has paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of police in charge of Eastern ports comprising Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar as part of his familiarization engagement since assuming duty at the Command even as the Director of operations Marine Division of NAFDAC equally Paid a courtesy visit to Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, pledging his office’s determination to work in synergy with Comptroller Usman Yahaya to ensure compliance with national Trade standards.

This disclosure was contained in a press release issued, signed and made available to online news platforms Thursday by Emmanuel Tangwa, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, from the Public Relations Unit.

The statement noted that during the visit, Comptroller Yahaya informed the police Chief that he was there to formally introduce himself to him and to seek his collaboration and synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Marine Police.

The statement noted that Comptroller Yahaya emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing, joint operations and mutual support in achieving the Customs’ core objectives of trade facilitation ,anti-smuggling and revenue generation.

The Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Customs boss was quoted as describing inter-agency collaboration as crucial to the success of border management and port security, adding that the shared operational environment required a continuous partnership and trust among all stakeholders.

Responding, the Eastern Ports Commissioner of Police CP Michael Okoh warmly welcomed the Comptroller and his entourage, commended him for the visit and show of inter-agency respect which according to him underscored the long standing relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police Force, even as he cited examples of Joint training programs and institutional collaboration, including those at the police and customs training schools in Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement noted that the Commissioner offered prayers of thanksgiving for Comptroller Yahaya and his team and wished them success in their assignments and reaffirming his Command’s readiness to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service for the overall security and economic well-being of the nation.

In the same vein, the Director of Operations Marine Division of NAFDAC, Adepoju Bayo, who paid a courtesy visit to Comptroller Usman Yahaya at the Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command, noted that the visit was both a gesture of goodwill and Strategic collaboration which according to him focused on strengthening the working relationship between NAFDAC and the Nigeria customs service, particularly in areas of enforcement against illicit importation regulated products.

Earlier, the Director commended the Comptroller and his team for their dedication and reiterated NAFDAC’S commitment to joint operations aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with national trade standards.

Reacting, Comptroller Yahaya appreciated the visit and pledged to sustain strong inter-agency collaboration, describing it as one of the key pillars of the policy trust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR dsm fnipr psc(+) which according to him emphasized on collaboration, consolidation and Innovation. The Ibeto Customs boss therefore expressed confidence that with continued partnership among sister agencies, the Ibeto Seaport and Terminals Command would achieve greater efficiency in trade facilitation, enforcement and service delivery.