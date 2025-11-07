Land Grabbing Allegation: Rumuagholu People Make Case For Engr. Nyegwa

The people of Rumuagholu community in Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers state converged en-mass at the Cedarwood Estate in the community to denounce the land grabbing allegation made against their son, Engr. Stephen Wenenda Nyegwa.

The community who were reacting to a recent allegation of land grabbing leveled against Engr. Nyegwa by residents of the Cedarwood estate, described Engr Nyegwa as an illustrious son of the community and reputable businessman who has never been involved in any criminal activities in the area.

Regent of Rumuagholu community, Eze Sunny Ejiowhor who spoke to newsmen on the matter described the allegation against their son, Engr. Nyegwa as untrue, adding that the allegation was a deliberate attempt to cause confusion in the Nyegwa family and the community.

The regent explained that the land in dispute belonged to the family, pointing out that property of any man who has two wives in Ikwerre land are usually shared among the children of the deceased father. Younger sister to the late Samuel Nyegwa, Mrs. Helen Igwe said it was the right of every child born in polygamous family to partake in the sharing of the property of the family and therefore called on the public to disregard the allegation of land grabbing leveled against Engr. Nyegwa.

The Eze Ishioha 1 of Rumuokoro in Rumuagholu community, Chief Chinedu Amadi exonorated the Divisional Police officer of the Rumuokoro police Division from issues relating to the disputed land.

On his part, the Rumuagholu Youth President, Comrd Amadi John noted that anybody referring to Engr Nyegwa as a land grabber was making a grevious mistake and therefore called on whoever made the allegation to immediately withdraw such statement adding that the community will not take the character assassination.

The Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Rumuagholu community, Graham Worlu told newsmen that the entire Rumuagholu community will at all cost stand in support of their son to declare that he was never a land grabber in the community.

“In Ikwerre customs and tradition, even if a man has a million wives, the man’s property are shared by the kitchen of each wife. Nyegwa Stephen is only talking about his mother’s kitchen and not grabbing land,” he explained.

Former youth leader in the community, Comrd. Prince Amadi noted that the entire community converged at the disputed area to debunk the defamatory statement against their son, stressing that Engr. Nyegwa has never been involved in any criminal activities.

“We stand to challenge one Barr. Gbenga, a stranger in Cedarwood estate who made the allegation,” the youth leader stated.

Addressing newsmen on the allegation, Engr. Nyegwa explained that the land in question was a family land which belonged to the Aka family, stating that he was contesting his family rights in the Nyegwa property as a son of the second wife’s kitchen.

According to the Engineer, the property in dispute has been subject of litigation in the court since yesr 2000 between his late father and his cousin, adding that the issues before the court was according rights of property to the second wife which he said had been deprived them on grounds that they had no share in family’s property.

“My father had sued them to the shrine called ‘mmri grigri’ in 1999. It was the then CDC chairman of the community that brought out the matter from the shrine to settle the matter at home. Aka had 4 plots of land during his lifetime, one of which is Akaninwo land which is the one in dispute in court,” he stated.

Engr. Nyegwa who displayed the documented plan of the land wondered how one Barr. Gbenga Oladipo whom he described as stranger in the community would declare an índigene of the community a land grabber.

The managing Director of Delta Technology and Property Limited explained that he obtained an Appeal Court judgement on the disputed land which according to him had overruled the earlier judgement of the state High court which had ruled in their favour, lamenting that his opponent had sold over 80% of the disputed property while the matter was pending in court.

He however explained that the matter over the disputed land was returned to the High Court for retrial, emphasising that he had no problems with the tenants of Cedarwood estate in the matter. “I am supprised that a stranger would call a son of the soil a land grabber.

I am not fighting Cedarwood estate. I am fighting for my father’s right. It is Gbenga that is joining Cedarwood residents. A stranger cannot make me run away from my father’s land and my community,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Lawyers to Engr. Nyegwa, Barr Rawlins Iheanacho have issued 7 days notice to Barr. Gbenga Oladipo to retract the allegations against his client and as well render apology in the national dailies to their client or face litigations in court. Barr. Iheanacho who spoke to newsmen on the allegations said it was contempt of court for a party to tamper with subject matter in dispute which are pending in the court contending that Barr. Gbenga as a Lawyer ought to have conducted due diligence before buying any property to ensure that the property was not encumbered in any way.