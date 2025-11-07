Public University Admission Deadline Extended To November 17

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has extended the deadline for the admission processes into public universities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.

The statement read, “You will recall that the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, held on 18th July, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, had fixed Friday, 31st October, 2025, as the deadline for all public universities to conclude their admission processes.

“The Board commends the zeal, diligence, and commitment demonstrated by the various public universities toward meeting this approved timeline, which was intended to allow other tiers of tertiary institutions, the private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprises institutions, to complete their respective admissions ahead of the overall closing date of 31st December, 2025.

“However, owing to some emergent and compelling circumstances, the Board has found it necessary to extend the deadline for the completion of 2025 admissions into public universities from Friday, 31st October 2025, to Monday, 17th November 2025.”

The exam body further said, “The decision to extend the timeline is anchored on two key considerations:

“1. AVCNU has specially appealed for extension due to the disruption caused by a number of factors, including a court order directing that the status quo should remain on the 2025/26 admission list, which was only clearly lifted by the same court on 28th October, 2025.

“2. In a bid to expand access in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the NUC on 29th October 2025, released a list of 229 programmes recently accredited for 37 universities. Admission into those programmes are just being scheduled.

“In light of these developments, and to ensure fairness and inclusiveness, the Board hereby extends the deadline for the completion of 2025 public university admissions to Monday, 17th November, 2025.”

It added, “While expressing appreciation to all institutions for their tireless efforts and cooperation in meeting the initial target date, the Board wishes to emphasise that this new deadline is final and must be strictly adhered to.

“The Board remains committed to ensuring a seamless, transparent, and credible admission process that aligns with national education goals and institutional autonomy.”

The extension demonstrates JAMB’s effort to manage unforeseen judicial and administrative delays while adhering to a mandate to expand opportunities in higher education.

It also underscores the central role of JAMB and the NUC in coordinating the academic calendar and ensuring that all eligible candidates, including those for newly accredited courses, are fairly considered through the official CAPS platform.

The finality of the new November 17 deadline emphasises the need to quickly regularise the academic session.

