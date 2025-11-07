JAMB Warns Varsities Over Manipulation Of Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has issued a stern warning to tertiary institutions allegedly luring or coercing qualified candidates, particularly those ranked high on the Central Admissions Processing System, CAPS, to switch from their chosen programmes to less-subscribed ones through internal school portals.

Describing the practice as unethical and manipulative, the Board condemned it as a deliberate attempt to distort the merit-based admission process designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness.

According to JAMB, some institutions have been exploiting their internal systems to pressure top-ranking candidates into relinquishing their rightful admission slots, thereby creating space for preferred applicants to move up the admission list.

“All admission processes in Nigeria must be conducted solely through the JAMB CAPS platform,” the Board reiterated, emphasizing that any change of programme or admission action carried out outside CAPS is unauthorized, unethical, and potentially harmful to the affected candidates.

In a statement to this effect on Monday, through Fabian Benjamin, its Public Communication Adviser, the Board further noted that any candidate who succumbs to such persuasion and later effects a change of programme on CAPS will be deemed to have done so voluntarily. Consequently, JAMB will not be held responsible for any negative outcomes resulting from such actions.

Preliminary investigations, according to the statement, have identified a university in the South-West and another in Abuja as being involved in the practice.

The Board disclosed that regulatory measures have already been initiated to curb these infractions and to safeguard candidates’ interests.

“Candidates are strongly advised to ignore any invitation or request to change programmes through institutional portals or unofficial channels,” the statement warned. JAMB reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a merit-driven, transparent, and equitable admission process for all qualified candidates in the 2025 admission cycle and beyond.