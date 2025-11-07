Environment Minister Reveals President’s Plans For More Funding For HYPREP

By Ken Asinobi

The Minister of Environment, Mr. Balarabe Abbas Lawal says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to increase funding for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Bane and Gwara water schemes on Saturday, the Minister said a committee has already been set up towards this move.

He said the increased funding signals the government’s renewed dedication to environmental cleanup and enhanced community health initiatives.

Lawal who at the event acknowledged the strong presence and enthusiasm of the Ogoni people, emphasized the project’s vital role in improving public health and quality of life.

He attributed the success of the water scheme to effective collaboration between the federal government, local authorities, and stakeholders, which has brought sustainable improvements to the community’s water supply.

Stressing community ownership, he reminded residents that the facility belongs to them and urged them to protect and maintain it for long-term benefits.

The Minister appealed for vigilance to safeguard this critical resource for the wellbeing of present and future generations.

On environmental concerns, the Minister reflected on the widespread mistreatment of the planet, urging collective action to address climate change and environmental degradation that affect lives both locally and globally.

He praised the contributions of environmental experts, civil society organizations, and community groups involved in the water project, recognizing their valuable roles.

Earlier in his welcome address, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, highlighted the significant progress made in providing potable water access to the people of Ogoniland.

He disclosed that with these two new facilities commissioned, the number of Ogoni communities benefiting from clean and safe drinking water has risen to 45, underscoring a vital lifeline for the people and a tangible step toward restoring dignity, health, and improved living conditions as part of implementing UNEP’s recommendations.

Prof. Zabbey praised the collaborative efforts driving the projects and emphasized that the vision of a restored and thriving Ogoniland is steadily materializing through ongoing environmental remediation, infrastructural development, and community empowerment initiatives.

He further outlined HYPREP’s continued commitments, including the near completion of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, the advancement of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital, and the steady progress on the Ogoni Power Project.

Emphasizing transparency, accountability, and partnership, he stated that HYPREP’s mandate goes beyond cleanup to include livelihood restoration and sustainable development, which has already empowered over 7,000 women and youths through employment and skill training.

Prof. Zabbey called on the Ogoni communities to take ownership and protect the water facilities to ensure sustainability, reinforcing peace and cooperation as essential tools for addressing challenges and securing lasting progress for Ogoniland ​.

In his goodwill speech at the event, the member representing Khana/Gokana constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Dummamene Robinson Dekor, affirmed the project’s steady progress and its positive impact on local communities.

Dekor, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, which oversees the Oguni land clean-up project, emphasized that these initiatives are for the benefit of the indigenous people, not outsiders, urging community leaders to prevent vandalism such as the destruction of streetlight poles as cited between Tai and Gokana communities.

He acknowledged ongoing improvements in water supply and youth training programs while reminding that full potable water access is a work in progress.

Dekor praised the Project Coordinator, Environment Minister and the Governing Council of HYPREP for their dedication.

Similarly, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Bariere Thomas thanked the federal government for its commitment to the cleanup of the Niger Delta, describing it as a significant and tangible effort.

He praised the visionary leadership of the Minister of Environment and the progress of HYPREP while emphasizing that the expansion of infrastructure has brought increased security challenges.

Dr. Thomas assured HYPREP and the ministry that Khana council has the capacity to enhance security measures to protect all the developments achieved so far. He called for strengthened collaboration to ensure the success and sustainability of the ongoing cleanup efforts, reaffirming their dedication to safeguarding the environment and improving the lives of the local communities.