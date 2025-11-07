NYSC Member Declared Missing In Bayelsa

Anyanwu, 24, with NYSC registration number BYS/25A/0244, was reported missing from his place of primary assignment, Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, on October 8, 2025.

The State Police Command had since directed its Anti-Kidnapping Unit to to locate and produce the corps member.

The operatives of the police unit had launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Musa Mohammed, said preliminary findings revealed that the missing corps member was last seen in the company of his fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses worshippers, Mr. and Mrs Wisdom George, before the incident.

He said: “On October 10,2025, one, Mr Oke Emmanuel, a corps member, who is said to be the roommate of the subject, was invited by detectives and interrogated. He confirmed that the subject was with the George family until 06/10/25.

“Further disclosures were made by Mr. George that the corps member complained of illness and was taken for treatment at the Kaiama Referral Hospital, on 04/10/25, and was reportedly discharged on 05/10/25. That on 06/10/25, the missing corps member disappeared to an unknown destination.

“The missing youth corps member’s phone was left in his apartment. Detectives followed a GSM call from No 0906193291, which was later traced to an inmate detained at Igbara Correctional Custodian Centre, Abeokuta, in Ogun State, in connection with a kidnapping case.

“The suspect claimed that they saw the telephone number on social media and decided to take advantage of the father of the victim, Mr Anyanwu Simon ‘m’ 56 years old. The sum of N100,000:00 was paid to the account Opay; 7042793493, belonging to one Atinuke Oluwalose, a close collaborator with the detained inmate at Abeokuta Prison.

“From the findings by detectives, a disturbing realisation may have impelled the victim’s actions. There are declarations he made about certain recent social preferences and appetites that impinge on his religious beliefs.

“Measures are still ongoing to consolidate law enforcement activities, to enable a proper conclusion on the findings of the detectives, as the findings are quite revealing. There is no case of kidnapping in this peculiar incident. Efforts are still ongoing to ensure foreclosure is found in the ongoing inquiry.” he said.