Gov. Fubara Hints On Rivers Govt, FRSC Synergy To Tackle Car Theft

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has hinted on his administration’s collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps to fashion out a security system to tackle car theft in the State.

Gov. Fubara stated this while addressing the Corps Marshall, Shehu Mohammed, who visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to seek sustained support from the governor to boost FRSC’s operations in the State.

The governor acknowledged the commendation by the Corps Marshall of his administration’s effort towards improving traffic control and supporting the welfare of officers of the Road Safety Corps as they all culminate in developing the State.

He stated that he has noted a few requests of the Corps Marshall, which include vehicular support and accommodation for the sector commander, assuring that he will attend to them.

According to him, “We also want to say that we are working on something to help in terms of security, especially to reduce car theft in the State.

We are already working out something with the Ministry of Transport to form a synergy with you in tracking vehicles in the State especially those doing business in the State.

“So when car theft is reported, they can easily work with the Road Safety Corps to track down the vehicle. I believe very soon the appropriate Ministry will be reaching out to you.

Gov. Fubara commended the Corps Marshall for improving the Road Safety Corps as he is engaging the people in interactive sessions for deeper enlightenment on safety.

He said, “From the interactions, you get their real problems and understand how to work around them and find possible solutions.

Not theory dependent solutions, which are not applicable to our situations, as they have defied most theories

“We are all working for one purpose, and that is, making Nigeria great. Your ideology is not completely different from mine, and the end result, is to get the work done for everybody.”

Earlier, the Corps Marshall, Shehu Mohammed had applauded Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for the wonderful contribution and intervention he has been making to the sector command in Rivers State.

“I am not surprised because you belong to our noble profession of accountancy. You are a global brand with a global mind and we are seeing the transformation in Rivers.

“The challenge of road traffic crash and road traffic trauma has become so critical. We therefore need your further assistance in areas of vehicle provision and accommodation for our sector commander in Rivers State to enhance our operations”