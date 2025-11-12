Good Samaritan Ministries Graduates 2025 Batch, Empowers Others

By Joe Kalu

A Non- profit International Christian Corporation, Good Samaritan Ministries (GSM), Port Harcourt centre has graduated about seven students for this year who have successfully completed their studies in christian counseling and qualified both in character and learning.

In his remarks at the convocation ceremony that took place over the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Rector and Assistant Continental Director, GSM Africa, Rev, Prof (Barr) Faraday Iwuchukwu (JP) disclosed that the school is known as the International Training Institute (ITI) and indeed the Counseling training arm of the Good Samaritan Ministries Inc.

He further informed that the organisation which was founded in 1979 by late Dr Bettie Mitchel was established in Nigeria over 30 years ago and has also grown into 38 countries of the world covering Africa, United States of America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The Rector added that the duration of the programme is between 3 – 4 months of intensive studies including part time schedules at weekends.

Explaining further, the Rector said the College runs two sessions in a year- February to June and July to October. The next session he said, will be in February, 2026.

He used the opportunity to list out some of the services GSM offers to include: professional counselling; healing and deliverance of the whole persons; recovery therapies; education; open library; and emergency supports..

Others were humanitarian services; rural outreaches with foods and clothes as well as skill acquisition training and empowerment.

Rev Iwuchukwu also stated that the membership of the GSM is open to all who want to practice pure love and the mindset to help the downtroden or less privileged persons in the society. “GSM is open to people of different denomination and professional background.

It is indeed a gospel of love in action and 95 percent of this work is done by volunteers”. Interested persons can choose to be supporters of the project or volunteers”; he said.

In a press interview with newsmen Rev Iwuchukwu said they decided to be silent these years over their programmes as according to him “blessed are the hands that giveth than the ones that receiveth”, adding that God who sees in the secret and open knows how to bless the givers.

Though in need most times, we derive great satisfaction in reaching out to the needy, widows, orphans, etc.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of certificates to the graduands which included:

Happiness Sylvanus Enwerenji; Mojisola Oladele Israel; Beulah Chijioke; Eucharia Njoku Nne; Eradapa Angela Brown; Monday Emem Jesse and Adams Obiageri Vera.

Another highlight was the award of special international counsellors badge for distinguished students by Rev (Dr) Mrs Angela Iwuchukwu, Co-Natiobal Director, GSM Nigeria and on behalf of the centres Directors in 16 States where GSM is operating in Nigeria.

There was also a drama presentation depicting the story of the good Samaritan in the bible (Luke 10: 25- 37)

In the Skill Acquisition Scheme, some beneficiaries also who trained in tailoring dept were empowered with sewing machines.

In appreciation Mojisola Oladele Israel thanked their benefactors for the gesture of the free skill acquisition and empowerment on behalf of others. They promised to utilise the opportunity well saying that it is a dream come true.

Also Emem Jesse Monday, one of the graduands, on her part thanked the school authorities on behalf of others for the opportunity given them not only to acquire more knowledge but to extend helping hands to others.

She promised that they will be good ambassadors of the school. One of the trustees of the Good Samaritan Ministries Nigeria and a director at Abia Polytechnics, Aba, Dr (Mrs) Rosemary U. Aji advised the skill acquisition beneficiaries and indeed the public to priorotize learning of skills as a way to go if they must succeed in life.