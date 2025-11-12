Rivers Assembly Wades Into B-Dere Oil Spill Crisis

The Rivers State House of Assembly has launched an investigation into allegations that Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited neglected oil spills that devastated the B-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The investigation followed a petition written against the company by the community through their Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Hamilton Odom & Co., and presented on the floor of the House by the Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, chaired by Dr. Enemi Alabo George, for immediate action.

In the petition signed by Hamilton Odom, the B-Dere community recalled that on May 7, 2025, an oil spill occurred along the 24 Ogale–Bomu pipeline that runs through their area.

The petition cited a joint report by the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and community representatives, which confirmed that the spill was caused by equipment failure.

According to the report, the spill had severe environmental consequences, including widespread vegetation damage, defoliation, and death of plants.

Toxic hydrocarbons were said to have penetrated plant tissues, disrupted water and nutrient absorption, and stunted regeneration, particularly affecting young crops and seedlings.

The community further alleged that the spill polluted underground water and destroyed farmlands, crippling economic activities such as farming and fishing.

The petition described the situation as one that caused “psychological trauma and stress with long-term impacts on the people’s wellbeing.”

Despite these devastating effects, the community lamented that Renaissance Energy had neither carried out a cleanup operation nor provided compensation to affected residents.

They accused the company of showing indifference to their plight after initial talks over compensation collapsed.

“The silence of the company after the first meeting that ended in a deadlock is most worrisome,” the petition read.

“Renaissance Energy must take full responsibility for the spill, as it resulted from equipment failure.”

The community urged the House of Assembly to hold Renaissance Energy accountable and compel it to immediately begin a full-scale cleanup, remediation, and restoration of the damaged environment.

They also demanded prompt compensation for economic losses and environmental degradation caused by the company’s negligence.

Responding, the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Dr. Enemi Alabo George, assured that the committee would give the matter speedy and thorough consideration. He emphasized the Assembly’s commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring justice for communities affected by oil-related disasters across the state.