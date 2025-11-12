HYPREP Betrayed Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Dream For Ogoni – Waadaah

By Dormene Mbea

Thirty years after the execution of environmental rights activist Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa and his eight compatriots, the Ogoni people continue to demand justice, accountability, and meaningful environmental restoration. In a statement issued to mark the solemn commemoration titled “Ken Saro-Wiwa Lives On.

The Unfinished Struggle for Justice, Dignity, and Accountability in Ogoniland,” the President of the Ogoni Business Owners in America (OBOA), Chief Anthony Waadaah, condemned the ongoing degradation of Ogoniland despite the release of over one billion dollars for its cleanup.

Chief Waadaah described the situation as an unimaginable betrayal of the sacred cause for which Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine sacrificed their lives.

He lamented that decades after their execution, Ogoniland remains polluted, its rivers poisoned, and its people impoverished. What was intended to be a legacy of restoration has instead become a narrative of corruption, mismanagement, and exploitation.

“Over one billion dollars has been spent in the name of the Ogoni cleanup project under HYPREP. Yet, if you walk through Ogoniland today, it does not reflect any significant progress.

The water remains polluted, the soil is poisoned, the air is toxic, and our people continue to suffer from preventable diseases,” the statement read.

He accused the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of betraying the vision of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni struggle, asserting that the project has been hijacked by self-serving politicians and contractors who prioritize personal enrichment over environmental restoration.

“HYPREP, which was established to heal our land, has been reduced to a conduit for corruption. Instead of cleaning Ogoniland, it now harasses and intimidates those who expose its inefficiency.

Millions of naira have been spent lobbying media houses to suppress public accountability, including attempts to silence programs such as ‘Bua Bee Ogoni,’ which served as a watchdog against corruption,” the statement continued.

Chief Waadaah emphasized that HYPREP has misled both Nigerians and the international community into believing significant progress has been achieved, whereas Ogoniland continues to suffer from abandoned communities, polluted water, and environmental degradation.

He called the situation an insult to the memory of those who died for justice and dignity.

Consequently, he demanded that the Federal Government declare a state of emergency on HYPREP, immediately dismiss its management and Board of Trustees, and commission a comprehensive forensic audit of all funds released for Ogoni cleanup.

Chief Waadaah further called for an investigation into the alleged disappearance of an additional $300 million from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), insisting that it must be fully accounted for.

“One billion dollars, plus the additional three hundred million allegedly missing from NNPCL, should have transformed Ogoniland into a model of environmental restoration. Instead, our people are poorer, and our land is further degraded. We demand accountability, transparency, and justice,” the statement said.

Chief Waadaah also warned against any attempt to resume oil operations in Ogoniland before the completion of proper cleanup, remediation, and justice for the people.

“Do not be in a hurry to reopen oil operations. Do not impose policies or decisions on a people still suffering from environmental destruction. First, clean the land. Second, account for all funds spent. Third, rebuild trust. Until these steps are taken, there will be no oil extraction on Ogoni soil,” he stressed.

The statement called for national and international recognition of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine. Chief Waadaah urged the United Nations to designate November 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Heroes Day and appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to declare the same date as a National Day of Remembrance.

“If not for Ken Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots, Nigeria’s democracy might never have survived the darkness of the Abacha years.

Their execution was unjust and state-sanctioned. History demands full exoneration and lasting recognition of their sacrifice,” the statement read.

The statement further addressed the threat posed by armed groups such as Fulani herdsmen and bandits, calling for their proscription as terrorist organizations.

Chief Waadaah affirmed that the Ogoni people would defend themselves, their land, and their families using all legitimate means available, emphasizing that self-defense is a universal human right.

Highlighting the need for education and development, the statement called for the establishment of a Federal Government College in Ogoni to complement the existing Federal University of Education, emphasizing that the region’s future cannot rely solely on oil.

It also urged the government to conduct a comprehensive census of Ogoni refugees and exiles, and to rehabilitate and reintegrate them, including offering scholarships for the children of martyrs.

Addressing internal issues within MOSOP, the statement noted that the organization had lost its moral compass and was being manipulated by self-serving interests.

“The era of using Ken Saro-Wiwa’s name for personal gain is over. We will restore MOSOP’s integrity by electing transparent, dedicated, and credible leaders, in honor of the spirits of our heroes,” the statement read.

In conclusion, the statement reminded all that the struggle for justice in Ogoniland continues. Quoting Saro-Wiwa, it said:

“The writer cannot be a mere storyteller; he must be the conscience of his people. Today, we are not here to tell stories.

We are here to revive conscience. Ken Saro-Wiwa lives on — in our dreams for justice, in our demand for accountability, and in our vision of a clean and free Ogoniland. Let the world know that we shall never surrender our right to live, breathe clean air, drink safe water, and exist in dignity. Ken Saro-Wiwa lives on — in our soil, in our spirit, and in our struggle. Long live the spirit of Ken Saro-Wiwa. Long live Ogoniland. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”