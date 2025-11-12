RSU VC: I Would Have Been Nobody Without Education

…As Faculty Of Education Hosts 4th Hybrid Conference, Gives Awards

The Vice – Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu- Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof. Isaac Zeb – Obipi, has observed that education fosters skills development, innovation and social mobilization, and that without educatuon, he would have been nobody.

Speaking on Wednesday, 5 November, 2025, at the opening ceremony of the 4th Hybrid International Conference and Exhibition, organized by the Faculty of Education at the University, with the theme: ‘Building a Skilled and Inclusive Society through Education’, Prof. Zeb – Obipi added that, being the son of a fisherman, he stood little chance of getting to where he is today without education.

Recalling the difficulties he faced in the early years, the Vice – Chancellor afirmed that education facilitates the building of a skilled and inclusive society.

He referred to education as his umblical cord, because of his first degree in Education Economics, but regretted that, when he was employed at the university, his years of teaching at the post – primary school level were not taken into consideration, unlike other applicants who had served as lecturers in polytechnics and universities.

The Vice – Chancellor however hinted that the story has changed and that years and teaching experiences of a secondary school teachers are now given points in employment considerations at the university.

He described teaching as a profession, while making a case for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria to be recognised like Council of Registered Engineers and other professional bodies, because, according to him, teaching is also a profession.

He announced that the Senate at the Rivers State University has approved that teachers be given the same kind of rescognition that is given to other professionals in Nigeria.

While reiterating his support for teachers, the Vice- Chancellor disclosed that he was engaging with the Rotary International, to build a hostel for students with special needs, even as he warned that no new department would be established untill there are evidences of available manpower and infrastructure.

He urged participants at the Conference to use the opportunity to exchange ideas and network for enhanced productivity.

In his own remarks, the Dean of Faculty of Education at the Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Dokubo, noted that: “Education is universally recognised as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone for individual and societal development ( UNESCO, 2023)”.

According to the Dean, education plays a dual role: “Building skills that drive economic productivity and fostering social inclusion by empowering marginalized groups”.

The Dean described an inclusive society as one that overrides differences of race, gender, class, generation , and geography, and ensures inclusion, equality of opportunity, as well as capability of all members of the society to determine an agreed set of social institutions that govern interaction.

He further explained that the purpose of the conference was to unravel ways and methods educational specializations, namely, adult and community development; special needs education and rehabilitation; educational guidance and counselling; educational psychology, sociology, philosophy, management, history, curriculum and business education; science education; industrial technology education; educational technology, library and information science, agricultural education; educational measurement and evaluation, and entrepreneurial education can address the subject matter of building a skilled and inclusive society.

Presenting the lead paper, Prof. E.B. Usoro, Rector at Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre in Akwa Ibom State, explained that education should shape the way people think and also facilitate skill acquisition and innovation.

The former Deputy Vice – Chancellor at the University of Uyo, who was represented, further emphasized that education gives people power to create and contribute to society, even as she divided the skills into two: hard and soft skills.

According to her, hard skills are teachable abilities, and measurable, like development of programnes, operation of machines etc., while soft skills include interpersonal relationships, leadership and other character – based abilities that are not easily measurable.

Prof. Usoro, who is an alumnus of the Rivers State University, noted that skilled society can think for themselves and work with their hands to drive innovation, while the inclusive society is one where no one is left behind for any reason.

Prof. Usoro agreed that education contribute to society by promoting the development of skills and providing equal opportunity to all, but harped on the need for people to embrace diversity at all times and give every human being an opportunity to express himself or herself.

In his keynote address, Alabo (Hon.) Barrister Boma Iyaye, Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, harped on the imperative of stakeholders going beyond policy formulations to effective execution inorder to ensure inclusivity in the society.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Hilary Wordu, had welcomed participants to the 4th Hybrid International Conference, stressing that the year’s theme reflected a profound understanding of national and global needs – recognising that a skilled and inclusive society is the foundation for sustainable development, peace and progress.

According to him, inclusivity ensures that no one is left behind regardless of gender, background or ability, adding that the Conference brings together experts from different areas of specialization in the Faculty of Education to underscore the commitment to an education that builds competences, bridges divides, and fosters innovation for social advancement.

Highlights of the Conference that would be concluded on Friday, 7 November, 2025, included exhibitions and presentation of awards to the following: Prof. Isaac Zeb – Obipi, Vice – Chancellor of the University; Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly; Alabo Boma Iyaye, Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the NDDC; Prof. Chizindu A. Alikor, Chief Medical Director, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; lead paper presenter, Dr. E.B.Usoro; Dr. Sam Kalagbor, immediate past Mayor of Port Harcourt; Hon Dr. Thomas Bariere, Chairman of Khana Local Government Council, and Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, former Rep member.

The list of awardees also included Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, former Head of Department of Private and Property Law at the Rivers State University; Hon. Chinyere Igwe, Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; Hon Barr. Ben Eke, former Chairman of Ahoada – East Local Government Council, Prof. Isaac Dokubo, Dean, Faculty of Education at the Rivers State University and Prof. Hilary Wordu, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the Comference. Meanwhile, Thursday, 6 November, the second day of the Conference, was set aside for technical sessions – paper presentations and discussions, even as the Conference, which attracted participants from Rivers and other states, ends on Friday, 7 November, 2025.