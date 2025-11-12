Eliowhani Monarch Commends Chinda Over Town Hall Project

The Nyenwe-Eli/Paramount Ruler of Eliowhani town in Obio/Akpor local government area, HRH, Eze Festus Nyema Ordu, has commended the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda for the ongoing construction of ultra modern town hall in the community.

Speaking to newsmen in his palace, Eze Ordu, who is also the Eze Ogbu Agwu III, stated that the federal lawmaker always remembers Eliowhani in the location of constituency projects and pointed out that he was instrumental to the installation of solar lights in the community.

He expressed satisfaction that the town hall complex, when completed, will serve as the centre for all Eliowhani people during ceremonial events as well as town meetings of both men and women.

The monarch assured the contractor handling the town hall project of the safety and security of their materials, stressing that the people will cooperate and support them to ensure the early completion of the project.

Eze Ordu maintained that the people will continue to support Hon. Chinda, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in all his endeavours.

According to him, Eliowhani has been peaceful since he mounted the throne as a member of the Ohani-nu-Kpata royal family and called on the people not to make reckless and unfounded chieftaincy statements capable of causing acrimony. He rather tasked them to ensure sustenance of the existing peace in the community and support all policies and programmes of both Obio/Akpor local government council and the state government.