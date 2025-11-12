Ken Saro-Wiwa @ 30: Dr. Bariere Thomas Calls For Oil Resumption, Youth Empowerment

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Bariere Thomas, has called for the swift resumption of oil production in Ogoniland as a pathway to sustainable development, youth empowerment, and economic revival of the region.

Dr. Thomas made the call in the early hours of Monday during a candlelight procession held in Bori to commemorate the 30th memorial anniversary of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other fallen Ogoni heroes.

He paid glowing tribute to the late environmentalist and his colleagues, describing them as selfless patriots whose sacrifices continue to shape the conscience of the Ogoni nation.

The council chairman praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ongoing commitment to addressing the long-standing issues and yearnings of the Ogoni people. He noted that the renewed engagement by the Tinubu administration had rekindled hope for justice, development, and reconciliation in the region.

“All thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is working round the clock to ensure that the unanswered questions and legitimate demands of the Ogoni people are finally being addressed,” Dr. Thomas said. “I strongly support the fact that oil resumption should come as fast as possible so that our people can have sustainable livelihoods and our youths can be meaningfully engaged.”

Dr. Thomas lamented that despite the wealth of natural resources in Ogoniland, the people had endured years of deprivation, environmental degradation, and unemployment.

He said a carefully managed return of oil production, guided by transparency and environmental best practices, would unlock massive opportunities for local development.

“We cannot live in the ocean and let soap enter our eyes,” he said. “We are sitting on abundant resources which, if properly harnessed, can transform our local economy, empower our hardworking youths, and translate into improved living standards for our people.”

The Khana chairman also commended the peaceful conduct of the anniversary event, noting that the atmosphere of unity and calm in Bori was a clear sign that peace had returned to Khana and other parts of Ogoniland.

“This is one o’clock in the morning, and here we are — peaceful, united, and remembering our heroes who laid down their lives for the Ogoni cause,” he said. “We represent peace and the next generation, and we are saying enough of the suffering. The time for a breath of fresh air and renewed progress in Ogoni is now.”

Also speaking at the event, Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP), called on President Tinubu to fully exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight others executed in 1995.

He stressed that their deaths were acts of sacrifice for truth and justice, not crimes, and that exoneration, not pardon, would be the proper way to honour their legacy.

Emmanuel further demanded equitable beneficiary ration for the Ogoni people, the principle for which Ken Saro-Wiwa was brutally murdered. He noted that MOSOP’s demands for remediation of contaminated and polluted Ogoniland gave rise to the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), but questioned whether Ogonis are truly benefiting from it.

He also raised the issue of the missing $300 million allegedly belonging to Ogonis from NNPCL, calling on President Tinubu to ensure the funds are fully accounted for.

“Their only offence was to demand fairness, justice, and adherence to international standards in oil exploration,” Emmanuel said. “We are urging President Tinubu to order their full exoneration, not pardon, because they were never criminals — they were heroes of conscience who fought for the liberation of Ogoniland. The people must also benefit equitably from the resources of their land, and the missing $300 million must be accounted for.”

The candlelight procession drew thousands of participants, including traditional rulers, youth groups, human rights activists, and community stakeholders. The gathering was marked by songs, prayers, and tributes to the fallen Ogoni heroes whose courage and convictions continue to inspire generations.

Dr. Thomas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting peace, supporting the federal government’s engagement with the Ogoni question, and advancing policies that will restore the dignity and prosperity of his people.

He concluded by emphasizing that the legacy of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his comrades should serve as a moral compass for leaders across generations. “The legacy of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his comrades reminds us that leadership is about service and courage in the face of adversity,” he said. “Our duty now is to transform that legacy into meaningful action that uplifts our people, heals our land, and secures the future of Ogoni.”