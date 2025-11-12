Amnesty Int’l Faults FG’s Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Other, Demands Full Exoneration

As the world marks 30 years since the execution of the Ogoni Nine, Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian government to fully exonerate the environmental activists, including Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were unjustly executed for protesting the devastating impact of oil operations in Ogoniland.

The anniversary coincides with the opening of COP30 climate talks in Brazil, drawing global attention to fossil fuel accountability.

Amnesty International noted that while the Nigerian government pardoned the Ogoni Nine in June 2025, this action fell short of true justice for the activists and their families.

“While their pardon was a step forward, the Ogoni Nine deserve full exoneration. These men were executed for a crime they did not commit,” said Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Country Director.

“The activists were killed by a regime that wanted to hide the crimes of Shell and other oil companies, which continue to destroy the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people in the Niger Delta.”

The executions were the culmination of a brutal campaign by Nigeria’s military government in 1995 to silence the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), which protested oil pollution, gas flaring, and environmental degradation caused by Shell’s operations.

Amnesty highlighted that Shell knowingly encouraged the military crackdown on MOSOP protests, including large-scale raids on 43 Ogoni villages and Giokoo, which resulted in numerous killings and human rights abuses.

The legacy of the Ogoni Nine continues to affect Niger Delta communities, which have endured decades of oil spills, environmental contamination, and loss of livelihoods.

Local communities, such as Ogale and Bille, are still pursuing legal action against Shell in the UK’s Royal Courts of Justice, demanding clean-up of oil spills and adequate compensation. Their case is scheduled for March 2027.

“The execution of these activists gave the Nigerian government and oil companies licence to intimidate Niger Delta communities demanding justice and environmental protection,” Sanusi said.

“The story of the Ogoni Nine is more relevant than ever as we confront the global climate crisis and the ongoing destruction caused by fossil fuels.”

Amnesty International also called on Shell to consult affected communities meaningfully, provide a full remediation plan, and ensure compensation for the sustained harm caused by decades of oil pollution, in accordance with international human rights standards.

The Ogoni Nine, led by Ken Saro-Wiwa, included Barinem Kiobel, John Kpuinen, Baribor Bera, Felix Nuate, Paul Levula, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, and Daniel Gbokoo.

They were executed following a flawed trial, wrongfully accused of murder for speaking out against environmental destruction and human rights abuses in the Niger Delta.

As COP30 opens, Amnesty International emphasized that the fight for environmental justice in Ogoniland continues, urging Nigeria and multinational oil companies to be held accountable for their ongoing impact on the region. “Their fight continues, and their memories will never be forgotten,” Sanusi said. “Justice for the Ogoni Nine is inseparable from the broader struggle for environmental accountability and protection of human rights in the Niger Delta.”