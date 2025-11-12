Students Defy Economic Odds Through Campus Entrepreneurship

By Cynthia Nkemilo

In the face of Nigeria’s volatile economy, a growing number of students across Rivers State are rewriting the narrative of self-reliance by embracing entrepreneurship. What was once considered a side hustle has evolved into a means of survival and, for some, the foundation of future empires.

On campuses where the effects of inflation and currency instability bite hardest, these young entrepreneurs are not only earning income but also demonstrating resilience, innovation, and financial intelligence.

For Miracle Anthony, a student of Library and Information Studies University of Port Harcourt owner of Cereal Haven, the journey into business began with curiosity and a willingness to test new waters.

“I wanted to introduce something unique that students actually needed but wasn’t common,” she explained. “So I decided to start a cereal business and see how it would perform in the student market.”

What began as an experimental venture, launched with modest capital, has now become a familiar brand on campus. Yet, for Miracle, success hasn’t come without challenges.

“Marketing was a struggle at first,” she admitted. “Convincing students to try something new requires patience and persistence. Most of us look for affordable products, so I ensure that my prices benefit both me and my customers. Still, dealing with credit sales sometimes affects profit and sustainability.”

She added that the ever-fluctuating dollar rate and unstable supplier prices often create uncertainty. “Each time prices increase, I’m forced to either raise my selling price or reduce supply. Both options are tough. But I keep going because even small profits help cover my academic and personal expenses.”

Inside one of the female hostels in Uniport, a student entrepreneur who preferred anonymity runs a small provision business which she calls mini market that has become a lifeline for her and her fellow residents.

“I started with just ₦5,000, money I saved from my monthly allowance,” she recounted. “Balancing school and business isn’t easy. I wake up as early as 5AM to visit the market so I can restock before my 8AM lectures. It’s stressful but worth it.”

The rising cost of goods, she said, has taken a toll on her operations. “A loaf of bread I used to sell for ₦200 now costs much more, and customers often can’t afford it. Sometimes, I’m forced to sell at a loss just to avoid waste.”

Despite the difficulties, she finds motivation in the independence her business provides. “I can now buy my textbooks and basic needs before my parents send money. That keeps me going.”

For Bob-Christopher God’sgift Oluoma, a 300L student of Journalism and Media Studies owner of Flawless Fashion, entrepreneurship began as a midnight inspiration that turned into a purposeful journey.

“One night, I just felt the urge to start something meaningful something that could sustain me,” she said. “I created a WhatsApp group called Flawless Fashion and began posting outfits from a vendor I used to buy from personally. Gradually, I gained customers on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.”

From humble beginnings, her fashion venture has evolved into a promising enterprise that caters to both male and female clients. But managing schoolwork and business hasn’t been without its hurdles.

“Balancing exams with customer orders can be exhausting,” she explained. “There are also issues like delayed payments or last-minute cancellations. It can get frustrating, but the feedback from satisfied clients keeps me inspired.”

She added that economic instability directly affects her operations. “When transport and wholesale costs rise, I have to increase my prices, and that affects sales. Sometimes I run sales promotions to retain customers, even if it means smaller profits.”

Despite the setbacks, Bob-Christopher remains optimistic; I “My dream is to own a boutique one day. Flawless Fashion is my starting point, and I’m not giving up.”

Across Nigerian campuses, particularly in Rivers State, student entrepreneurship is more than a trend it is a survival strategy shaped by economic necessity and sustained by innovation.

Rising tuition fees, inflation, and limited job opportunities have pushed many young people to create their own economic paths.

Experts say this shift signals a positive transformation. According to analysts, the growing spirit of self-employment among students could foster long-term financial discipline, creativity, and empowerment, skills vital for post-graduation survival.

Despite credit sales, price hikes, and the relentless pressure of academics, these student entrepreneurs continue to push forward. Their stories echo a shared message, that persistence, adaptability, and purpose can turn economic hardship into opportunity.

As Miracle Anthony put it with quiet conviction, “It is well.” Her words, simple yet powerful, mirror the collective optimism of a generation refusing to surrender to the nation’s economic tides, one cereal bowl, loaf of bread, and outfit at a time.