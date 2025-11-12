KELGA Council Chairman To Engage 300 Youths

As the first one hundred days in office of newly elected chairmen draw near, the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Eze, Hon. Charles Wobodo has promised to mark the event with the engagement of about 300 youth and also electrify the area.

He said, the employment is to reduce unemployment and end restiveness. The chairman made the declaration on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the council head quarter Isiokpo while swearing in political appointees of the area to form his cabinet to improve development.

According to Hon. Wobodo, the electrification of the area shall be done in phases and categorized it into three.

The chairman also used the occasion to place a ban on scavenging in and around the 13 wards of the council both at night and day, he also placed a ban on road side trading and parking at Elele, Omagwa and Igwuruta among others.

The Ikwerre number one man said, in the celebration of his one hundred days in office many projects will be commission across the thirteen wards of the council area.

He reiterate his commitment to prosecute anybody vandalizing government property in the area.

Also speaking, the member representing Ikwerre constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Prince Lemchi Nyeche charged all appointees to be diligent in discharging their duties.

He reminded them of his days in the council as assistant on security which was later elevated to adviser on security due to hard work.

Those appointed by Hon Charles Wobodo to form his cabinet include, Amadi Ezechima Godknows as Council Secretary. Barr. Okachi Ordu as Chief of Staff, Barr. Kposorochi as legal adviser, Chidi Opara aka Comot body as supervisor on works among others. In their acceptance speech, Chidi Opara and Amadi Ezechima thanked the council chairman for finding them worthy to serve in his government and promised not to disappoint him in the discharge of their duties.