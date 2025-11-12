Court Sacks Ibiba Siri As Archbishop, Christ Army Church Nigeria

…Bars Him From Parading As Archbishop

…Declares He Was Never Appointed By The Synod

…Upholds Boji Boji Agbor Synod That Produced Vurasi As Archbishop

A Port Harcourt High Court, Presided over by Hon. Justice Boma Diepriye in a landmark judgement has sacked Bishop Ibiba Siri as Archbishop of the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

The court also restrained him perpetually from parading as Archbishop, Christ Army Church Nigeria.

Delivering a well-considered judgement on Monday, November 10, 2025, Hon. Justice Boma Diepriye held that facts presented before the court showed that Bishop Ibiba Siri was never appointed as Archbishop of Christ Army Church Nigeria and therefore lacks any legal or ecclesiastical authority to assume or parade himself in that capacity.

The court further affirmed that His Grace, Most Rev’d Abel Vurasi (as he was then) was the person that was duly appointed and recognized as Archbishop of Christ Army Church Nigeria during the Synod of the Church, held at St. Peter’s CACN, Boji Boji Agbor, Delta State in Edo/Delta/Bayelsa Diocese from 19th – 23rd March, 2008 where he was unanimously appointed as the Archbishop of the Church by the synod.

The court also held that the retired Archbishop C. D. Iboroma cannot purportedly enthrone Ibiba Siri as Archbishop as it contravened the constitution of the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

The court further declared as null and void the enthronement of Ibiba Siri done on November 30, 2008 by retired Archbishop C. D. Iboroma as retired Archbishop Iboroma has no power or authority under the constitution of the Christ Army Church Nigeria to enthrone Ibiba Siri.

That the purported enthronement of Ibiba Siri as Archbishop of Christ Army Church Nigeria having not been appointed by the synod of the church is contrary to the constitution, tradition and practice of the church and therefore null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The court held that His Grace, Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi (as he was then) and duly enthroned on 3rd December, 2008 was done in accordance with the tradition and practice of the Christ Army Church Nigeria is the Archbishop and president of the synod of the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

The court therefore issued a perpetual injunction restraining Ibiba Siri from conducting or parading himself as the Archbishop and president of Synod and from interfering however with the performance of the duties of the office of Archishop and president of Synod of the Church.

The court awarded cost of N200,000.00 against Ibiba Siri.

Details in our subsequent editions!