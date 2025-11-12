Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Urges Law Scholars To Champion Justice, Community Development In Niger Delta

By Ken Asinobi

…Says Over 970 Scholars have each Received ₦120,000, Laptops from scholarship programme

The Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has called on the newest cohort of Rivers State law graduates to champion justice and community development in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during the Foundation’s 16th Law School Students Scholarships Award Ceremony held at the Rivers State Ministry of Justice Auditorium on Wednesday, Dr. Lulu-Briggs emphasized the crucial role lawyers must play in defending the voiceless, promoting fairness, and contributing to Nigeria’s social and economic progress amid contemporary challenges.

The chairman who announced an award of ₦120,000 and brand-new laptops to 47 fresh graduates in this edition, underscored the scholarship’s greater value beyond financial support.

“This scholarship gives hope. It is encouragement. It is an investment in dreams. It is a bridge into the wider world of legal practice”, she declared.

According to her, since 2009, a total of 970 law graduates statewide have benefited from this program, affirming the Foundation’s dedication to expanding educational opportunities.

The scholarship program, originally established by her late husband, High Chief (Dr.) O.B. Lulu-Briggs, was inspired by his passion for the rule of law and strengthening the judiciary in Nigeria.

Initially limited to Kalabari graduates, the award eligibility expanded to include all law graduates from Rivers State, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to inclusivity.

Beyond financial support, the Foundation has supported legal education through infrastructure development, science labs, and digital literacy programs, impacting over 33,000 people since 2006.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs urged the graduates to embrace their critical societal role, stating, “Lawyers are needed more than ever—to defend the weak, speak for the voiceless, and uphold fairness in our land. What an exciting time to be entering this noble profession!”

In her closing charge, Dr. Lulu-Briggs reminded the graduates of their roots and responsibilities, especially to their Niger Delta communities.

“As children of the Niger Delta, you know where our shoes pinch. Our communities need you. Giving back is our culture. Let it also be part of your life’s journey.”

The Foundation’s work extends beyond scholarships, carrying out vital health, education, and empowerment programs in the region.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Sir Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill of the Court of Appeal Ibadan Division praised the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its sustained legacy of empowering Rivers State law students through scholarships.

He highlighted that over 927 aspiring legal professionals have benefited from this initiative, which embodies faith in human potential and community upliftment.

Justice Georgewill emphasized the evolving nature of the legal profession in a digital age, urging young lawyers to embrace a holistic approach integrating technology, policy, ethics, and humanity:

“The lawyer of tomorrow must be, above all, a custodian of justice who can navigate both the courtroom and the cloud.”

He commended the Foundation and the Rivers State Ministry of Justice for their commitment to education and justice, encouraging scholarship recipients to honor their trust with diligence and integrity .

Guest Lecturer and Group Chief Executive Officer, Kedari Capital Limited, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Elizabeth Fashola urged the aspiring lawyers to redefine legal success by embracing rapid adaptation to a changing professional landscape where law extends beyond statutes and courtrooms into systems, algorithms, and data flows.

She emphasized that traditional success metrics like case wins are now insufficient, calling for a broad analytical mindset integrating legal expertise with commercial, financial, and technological skills.

Highlighting interdisciplinary competence, she cited a top law graduate in her firm working as a financial analyst, underscoring the need for lawyers to be tech-savvy and financially literate.

Fashola advocated continuous learning and adoption of legal tech, data analytics, and project management to stay relevant, stressing that legal careers will be non-linear, requiring flexibility across roles from litigation to compliance and beyond.

She inspired students to find their interdisciplinary edge, pointing to emerging roles such as legal engineers and ESG analysts, as essential for success in a dynamic world.

A cross section of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent expressed deep appreciation to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for its unwavering support and timely intervention.

Many acknowledged the scholarship as a transformative boost that relieved the financial burden associated with Law School fees and provided vital tools like laptops to advance their legal careers.

One beneficiary remarked, “This scholarship is not just financial aid; it is a beacon of hope and an encouragement that fuels our dreams to succeed and contribute meaningfully to society.”

They also praised the Foundation for its broader commitment to education and community development, which continues to impact lives across Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.

The ceremony also featured other prominent legal and business leaders who underscored the importance of nurturing dedicated legal minds to advance justice and socio-economic development in Nigeria.