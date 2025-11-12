Khana Council Boss Boosts Power Supply With Distribution Of  Transformers

By Dormene Mbea

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, over the weekend flagged off the second phase of the Operation Light Up Khana project.

The initiative, which aims to end years of erratic power supply across rural communities, was launched with the distribution of seven brand-new 500KVA transformers to Betem, Luawii, Eeken, Kwawa, Kono, and parts of Bori communities.

The event drew large crowds of elated residents who sang, danced, and celebrated what many described as a historic intervention that will transform their daily lives and local economy.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Daniel Dorka, Dr. Bariere reaffirmed his administration’s determination to ensure that every community in Khana enjoys equitable development and improved access to basic infrastructure.

“Our goal is simple. To light up every community in Khana,” Dr. Bariere said during the ceremony. “Electricity is the backbone of development, and this project demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities for growth, education, and enterprise for our people.”

He further assured residents that his administration will continue to procure and install additional transformers to cover more communities in the coming months, emphasizing that the electrification project is part of his broader vision for sustainable rural development and enhanced social welfare.

Community leaders and residents described the gesture as timely, impactful, and people-centered. Many expressed gratitude to the council boss for his consistency in addressing grassroots challenges with practical and result-oriented solutions.

In an open letter of appreciation, Dr. Burabari Sunday Deezia of Luawii Community praised the chairman’s compassion and dedication to service, noting that his leadership continues to inspire confidence and unity among the people.

“This singular act of generosity stands as a beacon of hope to the people of Luawii and a testament to his visionary leadership,” Dr. Deezia wrote.

“His intervention has not only illuminated our homes but rekindled our collective faith in purposeful governance. Indeed, Dr. Bariere has written his name indelibly in the history and hearts of the Luawii people.”

Also speaking, the Councilor representing Ward 17, Hon. Bara Hycinth Fenyie, who received one of the transformers on behalf of Bua Betem Community, described the project as life-changing.

He thanked Dr. Bariere for prioritizing rural communities and acknowledged the Chief of Staff, Dr. Dorka, for his role in ensuring Betem’s inclusion in the second phase of the programme. “The people of Betem will never forget this day,” the Councilor declared. “The Operation Light Up Khana project has brought light and renewed hope to our community. This is what true leadership looks like, service, compassion, and results.”